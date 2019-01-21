 Skip to main content
The event honored the work done by Newtown activists to push for the integration of Lido Beach beginning in the 1950s.

Event commemorates integration of Sarasota beaches

Troy Nichols and Brenda Watty led a rendition of We Shall Overcome as attendees gathered around the beach integration historical marker.

Attendees continued to sing as they moved from the beach pavilion onto the sand.

The event was held to recognize the addition of Newtown's African-American heritage trail to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Members of the original Newtown caravans posed alongside their families at Lido Beach during today's event.

The attendees traveled by trolley from the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Newtown to Lido Beach, a nod to the original beach caravans.

Community members gathered at Lido Beach on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize a national honor for Newtown’s African-American heritage trail.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

When Odessa Butler was a teenager, she joined a caravan of black Sarasota residents who waded into the water on Lido Key to protest regulations that kept the public beach segregated through the 1960s.

Butler, who was part of the first in a series of treks from Newtown to Lido Beach that began in 1955, recounted the challenges those who organized and participated in the caravans faced.

“It was very trying times, because they did not want us at the beach,” Butler said.

Today, Butler was again part of a group who traveled from Newtown to Lido Beach — this time, to celebrate the integration of the beach and a national honor recognizing the history of Sarasota’s black community.

Newtown Alive! and Visit Sarasota County organized a re-enactment of the caravans and Lido Beach wade-ins that advocated for integration. The event, held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also commemorated the addition of Newtown’s African-American heritage trail to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

The campaign to integrate the beach was one of the reasons the heritage trail was added to the national list of historic sites, according to a release.

Members of the original caravans, along with their families and other community members, sang and posed for pictures on the sand and alongside a historic marker recognizing the integration of Lido Beach.

Butler said the event was significant for her — not just because it honored the work done in the past to fight for civil rights, but because it served as a reminder of the work that still remains.

“It’s something that was so needed at the time, and the fight is not over,” Butler said.

