 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
On opening day, 5-year-old Brantley Strong is more interested in playing in the dirt during opening ceremonies than stealing a base.

Time to play ball in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

On opening day, 5-year-old Brantley Strong is more interested in playing in the dirt during opening ceremonies than stealing a base.

Buy this Photo
Alysa Jones of the Manatee Marauders warms up before her 10U opening day game.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Alysa Jones of the Manatee Marauders warms up before her 10U opening day game.

Buy this Photo
Kyndal France of the Davis Electric Mustangs gets her team's first hit of the season against the Marauders in 10U play.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Kyndal France of the Davis Electric Mustangs gets her team's first hit of the season against the Marauders in 10U play.

Buy this Photo
Colton Searcy of Jet's Pizza is about to connect for a home run in the opening game against Ocean Blue Pools in Machine Pitch division play.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Colton Searcy of Jet's Pizza is about to connect for a home run in the opening game against Ocean Blue Pools in Machine Pitch division play.

Buy this Photo
Collin Freeman, 8, enjoys the free donuts with his dad, John Freeman, on opening day. Collin plays for Crown Roofing of the Machine Pitch division.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Collin Freeman, 8, enjoys the free donuts with his dad, John Freeman, on opening day. Collin plays for Crown Roofing of the Machine Pitch division.

Buy this Photo
Little League President David Bay and players Johnny Kornett, 10, of Florida Trial Counsel of the Minors division and Emma Wantuch, 12, of Culver's of the Majors division, say the Little League pledge.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Little League President David Bay and players Johnny Kornett, 10, of Florida Trial Counsel of the Minors division and Emma Wantuch, 12, of Culver's of the Majors division, say the Little League pledge.

Buy this Photo
Little League snack bar volunteers Steve and Theresa Kostas get help from player Trevor Kovatch, 9, of Comprehensive MedPsych Systems on opening day.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Little League snack bar volunteers Steve and Theresa Kostas get help from player Trevor Kovatch, 9, of Comprehensive MedPsych Systems on opening day.

Buy this Photo
Pitcher Kyndal France of the Mustangs tries to make the tag as Alysa Jones of the Marauders slides into home on opening day of Miss Manatee Softball.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Pitcher Kyndal France of the Mustangs tries to make the tag as Alysa Jones of the Marauders slides into home on opening day of Miss Manatee Softball.

Buy this Photo
The players lined the Lakewood Ranch Little League field on opening day of the season.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The players lined the Lakewood Ranch Little League field on opening day of the season.

Buy this Photo
Marty the Marauder made the rounds during opening ceremonies.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Marty the Marauder made the rounds during opening ceremonies.

Buy this Photo
Little League volunteer Doug Kovatch sings the National Anthem.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Little League volunteer Doug Kovatch sings the National Anthem.

Buy this Photo
The Trophy Case's Caroline Bradley enjoys her sprint around the bases during Coach Pitch play on opening day of the Miss Manatee Softball season.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The Trophy Case's Caroline Bradley enjoys her sprint around the bases during Coach Pitch play on opening day of the Miss Manatee Softball season.

Buy this Photo
The Trophy Case coach Carl Bradley works with Maddie Dimon, 6, during the game against U luvsports.com on opening day.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The Trophy Case coach Carl Bradley works with Maddie Dimon, 6, during the game against U luvsports.com on opening day.

Buy this Photo
Nick Renteria of Ocean Blue Pools gets a piece of the ball during his game against Jet's Pizza in Machine Pitch division play.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Nick Renteria of Ocean Blue Pools gets a piece of the ball during his game against Jet's Pizza in Machine Pitch division play.

Buy this Photo
Avery Wallace of U luvsports.com has her eye on the ball during Coach Pitch division play on the opening day of the Miss Manatee Softball season.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Avery Wallace of U luvsports.com has her eye on the ball during Coach Pitch division play on the opening day of the Miss Manatee Softball season.

Buy this Photo
What's better than taking on a playground in spikes? Kingston Twyford, 7, prepares for his game with C&S Heating and Cooling at the playground next to the ballpark.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

What's better than taking on a playground in spikes? Kingston Twyford, 7, prepares for his game with C&S Heating and Cooling at the playground next to the ballpark.

Buy this Photo
The C&S Heating and Cooling machine pitch team prepare for its game in a different manner.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The C&S Heating and Cooling machine pitch team prepare for its game in a different manner.

Buy this Photo
Kyndal France gets congratulations after scoring a run for the Davis Electric Mustangs is Miss Manatee Softball play.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Kyndal France gets congratulations after scoring a run for the Davis Electric Mustangs is Miss Manatee Softball play.

Buy this Photo
Sophia Pippin scores for Davis Electric as Marauders pitcher Keirlyn Bane attempts to make the tag in 10U play.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Sophia Pippin scores for Davis Electric as Marauders pitcher Keirlyn Bane attempts to make the tag in 10U play.

Buy this Photo
More than 400 children are participating in the Lakewood Ranch Little League this season.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

More than 400 children are participating in the Lakewood Ranch Little League this season.

Buy this Photo
The David Weekley Homes players toe the line during opening ceremonies.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The David Weekley Homes players toe the line during opening ceremonies.

Buy this Photo
Owen Bourdeau, 5, gets up close with Marty Marauder before his T-Ball game with the Rays.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Owen Bourdeau, 5, gets up close with Marty Marauder before his T-Ball game with the Rays.

Buy this Photo
The Rays let everyone know they are ready for the season on opening day.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The Rays let everyone know they are ready for the season on opening day.

Buy this Photo
Hundreds of photos were snapped on opening day.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Hundreds of photos were snapped on opening day.

Buy this Photo
The Oola HR (Human Resources) team is ready for its opener.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The Oola HR (Human Resources) team is ready for its opener.

Buy this Photo
David Bay, the president of the Lakewood Ranch Little League, welcomes the players and their families on opening day.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

David Bay, the president of the Lakewood Ranch Little League, welcomes the players and their families on opening day.

Buy this Photo
The Marauders' Keirlyn Bane takes a big cut during the season opener against the Mustangs.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The Marauders' Keirlyn Bane takes a big cut during the season opener against the Mustangs.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch Little League, Miss Manatee Softball open their seasons.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Janessa Samblanet watched her 5-year-old son, Brantley Strong, play in the dirt at third base before opening ceremonies for the Lakewood Ranch League Little on Saturday.

"As soon as he woke up this morning, he asked, 'Can we go?'" Samblanet said.

Brantley's dad, Travis Strong, played baseball in the Baltimore Orioles organization so the love of baseball runs in the family.

The love of baseball and softball obviously runs in a lot of Lakewood Ranch families. While the Lakewood Ranch Little League was hosting its opening day ceremonies, Miss Manatee Softball was holding a similar celebration in the fields adjacent to the Little League park.

Both organizations paraded their teams into the parks.

"The start of the season, it's here," said David Bay, the president of the Lakewood Ranch Little League as he greeted the players before the opening ceremonies. "This is what the kids gets excited about. We've got over 400 kids, our biggest season ever.

Related Stories

Advertisement