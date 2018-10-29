Tidewell Hospice thanks its top donors

The Donor Appreciation Luncheon was hosted Oct. 29 at Michael's On East.
Tidewell Hospice hosted the Donor Appreciation Luncheon Oct. 29 at Michael's On East to thank its donors for their support.
The luncheon started with a short mingling hour before guests enjoyed a summer cobb salad lunch. After the meal, the special guests watched a donor thank-you video and heard remarks from President and CEO Jonathan Fleece.
Featured speaker Sally Karioth then gave a presentation called Finding Joy Among the Moments. Karioth is an expert on grief, trauma, stress and compassion fatigue.
The 10th annual Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon will be hosted Feb. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. This year's speaker is Scott Hamilton, a retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist.