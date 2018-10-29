 Skip to main content
Terry and Colette Purcell with Tidewell President and CEO Jonathan Fleece

Tidewell Hospice thanks its top donors

Chief Philanthropy Officer Denise Pope and Speaker Sally Karioth

Danielle Visone, Rhonda Peters, Ken Kinzie and Lauri Pollack

Each place setting had a coaster for guests to take home.

James MacCullum and Marge Maisto

Cindy Stuhley and Renee Eppard

Sharon Rolle, Georgia and Terry Anderson and Mary-Lou Moulton

Stacy Groff, Bill Brummett and David and Samantha Lafferty

Loretta Naylor, Chaplain Jim Agnew and Laura Devore

Aida Matic and Jane Paravicini

Carol Masio and Carol Maher

The Donor Appreciation Luncheon was hosted Oct. 29 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Tidewell Hospice hosted the Donor Appreciation Luncheon Oct. 29 at Michael's On East to thank its donors for their support. 

The luncheon started with a short mingling hour before guests enjoyed a summer cobb salad lunch. After the meal, the special guests watched a donor thank-you video and heard remarks from President and CEO Jonathan Fleece. 

Featured speaker Sally Karioth then gave a presentation called Finding Joy Among the Moments. Karioth is an expert on grief, trauma, stress and compassion fatigue. 

The 10th annual Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon will be hosted Feb. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. This year's speaker is Scott Hamilton, a retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

