Tidewell Hospice thanks its top donors

Tidewell Hospice hosted the Donor Appreciation Luncheon Oct. 29 at Michael's On East to thank its donors for their support.

The luncheon started with a short mingling hour before guests enjoyed a summer cobb salad lunch. After the meal, the special guests watched a donor thank-you video and heard remarks from President and CEO Jonathan Fleece.

Featured speaker Sally Karioth then gave a presentation called Finding Joy Among the Moments. Karioth is an expert on grief, trauma, stress and compassion fatigue.

The 10th annual Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon will be hosted Feb. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. This year's speaker is Scott Hamilton, a retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist.