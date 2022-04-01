 Skip to main content
Cracker the therapy dog made the rounds before the luncheon started.

Tidewell Foundation hosts 13th annual Signature Luncheon

Friday, Apr. 1, 2022

Henry Winkler was the keynote speaker for the event.

Donna Jolly, Sylvia Scott and Jamie White

Cathy Tomass, Charles Nemes and Sheila Nemes

Diana Hayes, Sherie Becker, Molly Maginn, Vanessa Roe, Barb Zdziarski and Donna MacLeod

Lisa Starnes and Paula Sarkari

Rita Garman, Lynn Simmons and Gigi Daniel

Ed Van Stedum, Pat Van Stedum, Michele Doss and Elyse Black

Betty Callaghan and Jane Trinci

Rosalina Lao, Wade Childress, Darren Morgan and Carolyn Bremer

Helen Pape, Pat Brandt and LaRue Fields

Terry and Colette Purcell

C.J. Bannister and Matt Kahn

Stacey Grossman and Teresa Simmons

More than 600 attendees came to the luncheon.

Ciara Kilian, Leisa Weintraub and Christine McKelvey

ABC7 anchor Don Brennan served as emcee.

Tidewell Hospice president and CEO Jonathan Fleece introduced the crowd to Tidewell's work.

Board member Jan Miller spoke about Tidewell's impact.

Tidewell Foundation President Debbie Mason introduced some of the therapy work Tidewell does.

Music therapist Jasmine Ridge performed a song she wrote with a couple who had been married 74 years.

Henry Winkler was the keynote speaker.

Henry Winkler spoke about his own struggles in education throughout his life.

Henry Winkler spoke about his own life struggles and his third career as a children's book author.

The event focused on connection and the 2021 merge with Empath Health.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Tidewell Hospice supporters gathered for a better late than never luncheon on April 1. Hundreds of supporters attended the luncheon for Tidewell Hospice, which was the 13th annual event.

Like many events, the luncheon was delayed due to the pandemic, so Tidewell had not yet celebrated their connection with Empath Health that occurred in March 2021. With that merger, Tidewell and Empath Health now serve more than 14,000 patients in a wider area with full life care. Most of the services are supported by donors like those at the luncheon. 

President and CEO Jonathan Fleece spoke about the importance of connection, while Debbie Mason spoke about the programs and therapy options for Tidewell Hospice patients. Music therapist Jasmine Ridge performed a song that she wrote with a couple who had been married for 74 years, bringing everything from their first dance in high school to the first time they ate hot dogs with sauerkraut into the melody. The luncheon's finale was keynote speaker Henry Winkler. 

"Just as the Fonz was connected to the Cunninghams in 'Happy Days,' you can rest assured Tidewell and Empath Health and our services will always be by your side," Fleece said. 

Winkler took the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd. His presentation focused on struggles he's faced throughout his life, including his diagnosis with dyslexia and the ridicule he faced. He was called stupid and told he would never amount to anything, but has had a four-decade career as an Emmy-winning actor and has written more than 35 children's books. Though Winkler came as the keynote speaker, he appreciated the impact of Tidewell's work.

"My in-laws were both treated with great respect by hospice care in California, so I understand the greatness, the gentility, the generosity of spirit," Winkler said. "You never think about it ... All of a sudden, you're at the end. When they say to you to be in the moment, they're not joking, because in a second, you're in need of the incredibly kind people of hospice."

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

