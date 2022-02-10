Thunder By The Bay rocks the runway

Thunder By The Bay got off to an early start with a debut fashion show on Feb. 10.

The "Rocks The Runway" fashion show brought dozens of guests to the Sarasota Yacht Club for a night of fundraising and fashion to benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.

Guests mingled and had food before the night's event — a lengthy fashion show featuring more than 40 models wearing designs from Rossiter's Harley-Davidson and the Darci clothing store in downtown Sarasota.