Co-chairwomen Wendy Rossiter and Darci Jacobs

Thunder By The Bay rocks the runway

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Lafe and Savannah Cook

Joseph Hornberger and Terri Antonelli

Lisa Baer, Greg Corvelle and Annalee Bowers

Donna Ryan and Lisa Russell

Tom and Kellee Hauser

Aly Simons, Jessica Rogers, Megan Micale and Nikki Taylor

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

Co-chairwoman Wendy Rossiter walks the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

Alix Redmonde walks the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

LuLu walks the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

More than 40 models strut up and down the runway.

Greg Corvelle walks the runway.

Lexi Fresta walks the runway.

More than 40 models strutted the runway on Feb. 10.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Thunder By The Bay got off to an early start with a debut fashion show on Feb. 10.

The "Rocks The Runway" fashion show brought dozens of guests to the Sarasota Yacht Club for a night of fundraising and fashion to benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.

Guests mingled and had food before the night's event — a lengthy fashion show featuring more than 40 models wearing designs from Rossiter's Harley-Davidson and the Darci clothing store in downtown Sarasota.

