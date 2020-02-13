Aside from the whirling sound of a helicopter hovering above, a somber silence prevailed in front of Bayside Community Church in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday as a hearse carrying the casket of Trooper Joseph Bullock approached.

Thousands of mourners, including law enforcement officers from all over Florida and the U.S., already were on scene to honor Bullock, who was shot and killed Feb. 5 during a traffic stop in Martin County.

After the morning service at Bayside, a procession of law enforcement agencies left the church and headed to Sarasota National Cemetery for burial services.

Bullock, who was 42, was born in Warren, Pa., and was a graduate of Lemon Bay High School in Charlotte County. The Air Force veteran began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 2001. His parents, Jon and Val Bullock, are Englewood residents.

Bullock was killed by Franklin Reed III, 28, of Palm Bay. Reed was shot and killed on the scene by a Riviera Beach police officer, Jemel Headings, who was driving past the scene and saw what took place.

"When you met him, you instantly loved Joe," said Lt. Derrick Rahming, who once was Bullock's partner. "Treasure Cove is a better place because of Joe. He was a leader and a friend. When he talked, it meant something

"We miss you Joe. You are not forgotten."