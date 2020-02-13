 Skip to main content
A bagpiper and a drummer lead the coffin of Trooper Joseph Bullock into Bayside Community Church.

Thousands mourn slain Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Lakewood Ranch

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

A bagpiper and a drummer lead the coffin of Trooper Joseph Bullock into Bayside Community Church.

Pall bearers lift the coffin of Trooper Joseph Bullock off the hearse in front of Bayside Community Church in Lakewood Ranch.

Pall bearers lift the coffin of Trooper Joseph Bullock off the hearse in front of Bayside Community Church in Lakewood Ranch.

The flag being carried into the church is to be presented to the family of Trooper Joseph Bullock.

The flag being carried into the church is to be presented to the family of Trooper Joseph Bullock.

Law enforcement officers from almost every state came to the service at Bayside Community Church.

Law enforcement officers from almost every state came to the service at Bayside Community Church.

Law enforcement officers from all over the country attended the service at Bayside Community Church.

Law enforcement officers from all over the country attended the service at Bayside Community Church.

Pall bearers carry the casket of Trooper Joseph Bullock into the church.

Pall bearers carry the casket of Trooper Joseph Bullock into the church.

Law enforcement officers line the road leading to the front of Bayside Community Church.

Law enforcement officers line the road leading to the front of Bayside Community Church.

Lt. Derrick Rahming, who was once Trooper Joseph Bullock's partner, said he was "a leader and a friend."

Lt. Derrick Rahming, who was once Trooper Joseph Bullock's partner, said he was "a leader and a friend."

Pall bearers and those in the honor guards were chosen from all over Florida.

Pall bearers and those in the honor guards were chosen from all over Florida.

Trooper Joseph Bullock's parents, Jon and Val Bullock of Englewood, enter Bayside Community Church for the service.

Trooper Joseph Bullock's parents, Jon and Val Bullock of Englewood, enter Bayside Community Church for the service.

Law enforcement officers say a prayer in front of a frame containing Trooper Joseph Bullock's uniform.

Law enforcement officers say a prayer in front of a frame containing Trooper Joseph Bullock's uniform.

Law enforcement officers stand and salute as the casket of Trooper Joseph Bullock is brought to Bayside Community Church.

Law enforcement officers stand and salute as the casket of Trooper Joseph Bullock is brought to Bayside Community Church.

The procession to Bayside Community Church included more than 100 Florida Highway Patrol units while the procession to Sarasota National Cemetery grew bigger with all law enforcement agencies.

The procession to Bayside Community Church included more than 100 Florida Highway Patrol units while the procession to Sarasota National Cemetery grew bigger with all law enforcement agencies.

A law enforcement officer salutes the hearse carrying the casket of Trooper Joseph Bullock.

A law enforcement officer salutes the hearse carrying the casket of Trooper Joseph Bullock.

Trooper Joseph Bullock honored with funeral service at Bayside Community Church in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Aside from the whirling sound of a helicopter hovering above, a somber silence prevailed in front of Bayside Community Church in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday as a hearse carrying the casket of Trooper Joseph Bullock approached.

Thousands of mourners, including law enforcement officers from all over Florida and the U.S., already were on scene to honor Bullock, who was shot and killed Feb. 5 during a traffic stop in Martin County.

After the morning service at Bayside, a procession of law enforcement agencies left the church and headed to Sarasota National Cemetery for burial services.

Bullock, who was 42, was born in Warren, Pa., and was a graduate of Lemon Bay High School in Charlotte County. The Air Force veteran began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 2001. His parents, Jon and Val Bullock, are Englewood residents.

Bullock was killed by Franklin Reed III, 28, of Palm Bay. Reed was shot and killed on the scene by a Riviera Beach police officer, Jemel Headings, who was driving past the scene and saw what took place.

"When you met him, you instantly loved Joe," said Lt. Derrick Rahming, who once was Bullock's partner. "Treasure Cove is a better place because of Joe. He was a leader and a friend. When he talked, it meant something

"We miss you Joe. You are not forgotten."

 

 

 

