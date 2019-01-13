 Skip to main content
One Thing I Wish You Knew gave out goody bags for attendees.

There's one thing the Jewish Federation of Manatee-Sarasota wishes you knew

Charlotte Causey and Jodi Causey

Roberta Rosenthal and Haley Rosenthal

Michele Reed, Cali and Hailey Landry

William McKeever, Joan Wides and Andrea Bilan

Andrea Eiffert, City Commissioner Hagen Brody and Ella Steinmetz

Jewish Family and Children's Service's Mary Bane Stevens and Shari Jansen

Jonah Seldin-Schneider and Mia Schneider

Taylor Muske is one of the speakers at the event, with her service dog at her side.

Tali Schneider, Lael Hazan and Amy Weinberger

The Jewish Federation of Manatee-Sarasota and Chabad of Sarasota present One Thing I Wish You Knew.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Mental illness is something that affects all ages, and on an afternoon on Jan. 13, a group of teenagers worked to get the message out.

"Why isn't treating OCD like treating an infection?" said Ella Steinmetz, one of the teenaged organizers of the One Thing I Wish You Knew Mental Illness event. "We need to take our mental illness as seriously as our physical illness."

The event was hosted by The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and sponsored by Chabad of Sarasota, The Thinking Center, The Betty & Marie Healy Family Foundation, Brandi's Wish, Jewish Family & Children's Services, Coastal Behavioral Healthcare, Compeer, Mark E. Schlanger, Crisis Text Line, and NAMI Sarasota County. Four speakers, all young adults, spoke about their dealings with mental illness and how they have moved forward. 

