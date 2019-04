Sarasota Opera, Tampa Jewish Community Centers & Federation and The Florida Holocaust Museum teamed together April 16 to bring "The Soap Myth" to the Sarasota Opera House.

For those with VIP tickets, after the reading and question-and-answer session they were treated to a special VIP reception upstairs in the McCorkle Lounge. The cast even made an appearance, and guests lined up to meet and speak with Ed Asner, who played Milton Saltzman.