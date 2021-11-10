The Sheridan honors its veterans in Lakewood Ranch

Veterans were honored with praise, patriotic music, American flags and a parade during the Honoring our Heroes and Veterans Celebration on Wednesday at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch.

The Knights of Columbus led the celebration, which honored many of the veteran residents at The Sheridan. A crowd of over 100 veterans, residents and their families alternated waving flags, singing along to well-known music and even some dancing. The Tidewell Hospice Clowns did tricks throughout the crowd while members of the Knights of Columbus went around and personally greeted and saluted the veterans.

Army veteran Paul Miles was grateful for the ceremony, which took place on the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

"We don't always get the thanks we deserve as veterans, but this is very nice," he said. "Sometimes you just have to take the good with the bad."

Bob Frazier, an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War, fondly recalled his service time as he basked in the sun during the celebration.

"I'd do it all over again today," he said. "Absolutely."

John Joly of the Knights of Columbus said that the organization has 36 programs they do every year, with one of those happening Wednesday. The Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus is the patriotic arm that was in attendance.

"Everything we do is for veterans," Joly said. "It's a way for us to give back. It's a passion, it's in your gut and it doesn't matter if its The Sheridan or The Windsor."

Larry Simmons from the Knights of Columbus said there was no way he was missing Wednesday's celebration.

"Today I'm celebrating here with the veterans, and Thursday I'll be celebrating at Sarasota National Cemetery," Simmons said. "This is a special day, and these are special people."