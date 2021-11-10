 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Air Force veteran Richard Sutton salutes the American Flag during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner during Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

The Sheridan honors its veterans in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Air Force veteran Richard Sutton salutes the American Flag during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner during Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Lew Keyser, a Navy veteran, salutes the American flag during Wednesday's ceremony honoring veterans at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Lew Keyser, a Navy veteran, salutes the American flag during Wednesday's ceremony honoring veterans at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Nancy and Dave Bailey of Parrish wave American flags to patriotic music during Wednesday's ceremony at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Nancy and Dave Bailey of Parrish wave American flags to patriotic music during Wednesday's ceremony at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Volunteers lead a Veterans Day parade around The Sheridan campus on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Volunteers lead a Veterans Day parade around The Sheridan campus on Wednesday morning.

Residents of The Sheridan and their family members take in a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Residents of The Sheridan and their family members take in a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

Barbara Comer and Army veteran Paul Miles take in Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Barbara Comer and Army veteran Paul Miles take in Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Tidewell Hospice clown Anita Smiles get a laugh from The Sheridan resident Belle Berger (right) during Wednesday's ceremony.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Tidewell Hospice clown Anita Smiles get a laugh from The Sheridan resident Belle Berger (right) during Wednesday's ceremony.

Tom Ludwig (right) from the Knights of Columbus greets World War II Air Force veteran Ben Packer during a Veteran's Day celebration at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Tom Ludwig (right) from the Knights of Columbus greets World War II Air Force veteran Ben Packer during a Veteran's Day celebration at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Carman Quagliato was honored for his service in the Marines in World War II at Wednesday's ceremony, which took place on the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Carman Quagliato was honored for his service in the Marines in World War II at Wednesday's ceremony, which took place on the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

Chris Treston, Color Core of the Knights of Columbus, presents the American flag at the start of Wednesday's Veterans Day celebration at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Chris Treston, Color Core of the Knights of Columbus, presents the American flag at the start of Wednesday's Veterans Day celebration at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Regina Joly works her way through the crowd, drawing smiles and a waves from Sheridan residents at Wednesday's ceremony.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Regina Joly works her way through the crowd, drawing smiles and a waves from Sheridan residents at Wednesday's ceremony.

John Joly and Deacon Tom Harenchar lead the invocation at Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

John Joly and Deacon Tom Harenchar lead the invocation at Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Bob and Cathy Frazier wave their flags as patriotic music plays during the Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch. Bob Frazier is an Air Force veteran that served in the Korean War.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Bob and Cathy Frazier wave their flags as patriotic music plays during the Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch. Bob Frazier is an Air Force veteran that served in the Korean War.

Vietnam veteran Bob Steele was one of many veterans honored during Wednesday's Veterans Day celebration at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Vietnam veteran Bob Steele was one of many veterans honored during Wednesday's Veterans Day celebration at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Tidewell Hospice clowns SeaMour Fish, Spanky, Anita Smile and Dimples drew laughs and smiles from those in attendance at Wednesday's ceremony.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Tidewell Hospice clowns SeaMour Fish, Spanky, Anita Smile and Dimples drew laughs and smiles from those in attendance at Wednesday's ceremony.

Navy veteran Reed Rollins enjoys Veterans and Heroes Celebration on Wednesday at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 |

Navy veteran Reed Rollins enjoys Veterans and Heroes Celebration on Wednesday at The Sheridan in Lakewood Ranch.

Share
The Sheridan honored its Armed Forces veterans with a Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

Veterans were honored with praise, patriotic music, American flags and a parade during the Honoring our Heroes and Veterans Celebration on Wednesday at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch. 

The Knights of Columbus led the celebration, which honored many of the veteran residents at The Sheridan. A crowd of over 100 veterans, residents and their families alternated waving flags, singing along to well-known music and even some dancing. The Tidewell Hospice Clowns did tricks throughout the crowd while members of the Knights of Columbus went around and personally greeted and saluted the veterans.

Army veteran Paul Miles was grateful for the ceremony, which took place on the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

"We don't always get the thanks we deserve as veterans, but this is very nice," he said. "Sometimes you just have to take the good with the bad."

Bob Frazier, an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War, fondly recalled his service time as he basked in the sun during the celebration.

"I'd do it all over again today," he said. "Absolutely."

John Joly of the Knights of Columbus said that the organization has 36 programs they do every year, with one of those happening Wednesday. The Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus is the patriotic arm that was in attendance.

"Everything we do is for veterans," Joly said. "It's a way for us to give back. It's a passion, it's in your gut and it doesn't matter if its The Sheridan or The Windsor."

Larry Simmons from the Knights of Columbus said there was no way he was missing Wednesday's celebration.

"Today I'm celebrating here with the veterans, and Thursday I'll be celebrating at Sarasota National Cemetery," Simmons said. "This is a special day, and these are special people."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement