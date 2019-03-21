 Skip to main content
Major Chad Whiten, Honorees Brock and Julie Leach, Chairwoman Kim Cornetet and Major Julie Whiten

The Salvation Army Sarasota County hosts Glitz at the Ritz

Major Chad Whiten, Honorees Brock and Julie Leach, Chairwoman Kim Cornetet and Major Julie Whiten

Keith and Linda Monda with Lin and Bob Williams

Keith and Linda Monda with Lin and Bob Williams

Philip Smith, Sally Broughton and Sheila Smith

Philip Smith, Sally Broughton and Sheila Smith

The Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award was presented to Brock and Julie Leach.

The Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award was presented to Brock and Julie Leach.

A vase of a dozen red roses was given to the honorees.

A vase of a dozen red roses was given to the honorees.

Guests dropped their donation cards into the bucket on each table.

Guests dropped their donation cards into the bucket on each table.

Each guest received a small Salvation Army bell.

Each guest received a small Salvation Army bell.

The silent auction items included a 10-person dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Beach Club and a one-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The silent auction items included a 10-person dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Beach Club and a one-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Chris Howard, Amy D'Angelo and Ron Busroe

Chris Howard, Amy D'Angelo and Ron Busroe

Michele Strauss and Joan DePlonty

Michele Strauss and Joan DePlonty

Joan Reinebach and Sherry Koski

Joan Reinebach and Sherry Koski

Anita Andrade and Elizabeth Burton

Anita Andrade and Elizabeth Burton

Pam Brown, Phyllis Vogel and Irene Bush

Pam Brown, Phyllis Vogel and Irene Bush

Kathryn Wilcox and Sharna Rozin

Kathryn Wilcox and Sharna Rozin

Karen Tavernier, Angela McElroy, Holly Keith, Sylvia Lipani, Jalissa Mcneil and Kathleen Dann

Karen Tavernier, Angela McElroy, Holly Keith, Sylvia Lipani, Jalissa Mcneil and Kathleen Dann

Sheila Weiss, Teresa Simmons and Sherri Reynolds

Sheila Weiss, Teresa Simmons and Sherri Reynolds

Michael Shelton, Janice Zarro, Christine Jennings and Mike Gardiner

Michael Shelton, Janice Zarro, Christine Jennings and Mike Gardiner

Honoree Brock Leach, Marvin Albert, Jessica Rogers, Mike Gardiner and Philip Tavill

Honoree Brock Leach, Marvin Albert, Jessica Rogers, Mike Gardiner and Philip Tavill

Sharon Giles, Floradell Scarborough and Linda Bush

Sharon Giles, Floradell Scarborough and Linda Bush

Lts. Veronica and Will Conley

Lts. Veronica and Will Conley

The Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award Luncheon was held March 21 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award Luncheon recognized Brock and Julie Leach March 21 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

The couple moved to Sarasota 18 years ago, and have been highly involved in the community ever since. Brock is on the board of Children First and supports other nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, YMCA of the USA and Protect Our Defenders. He's also a minister working as the resident Chaplain at Tampa General Hospital. Previously, he was the CEO of PepsiCo. 

Julie is the executive director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, an organization she was previously on the board of. She also supports Saint Stephen's Episcopal School and is a volunteer there. 

Together, the two say they support each other and social justice through their faith.

Glitz at the Ritz began with a reception, and opened with remarks from Chairwoman Kim Cornetet, Major Chuck Whiten and Major Julie Whiten. Then Carolyn Michel, who was one of the 2018 honorees along with her husband Howard Millman, presented the award to the Leach family. The couple gave a thank-you speech after receiving their award, followed by the guest speakers Philip and Sheila Smith.

Philip is a graduate of The Juilliard School and former principal trumpet for the New York Philharmonic. Sheila graduated in vocal studies in Italy before singing with the Connecticut Opera and joining her husband on tours throughout the world. 

Proceeds from the luncheon went to The Salvation Army Sarasota County's Pathway of Hope program, which helps families in poverty obtain financial stability, affordable family housing and progress child development. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

