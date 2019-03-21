The Salvation Army Sarasota County hosts Glitz at the Ritz

The Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award Luncheon recognized Brock and Julie Leach March 21 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The couple moved to Sarasota 18 years ago, and have been highly involved in the community ever since. Brock is on the board of Children First and supports other nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, YMCA of the USA and Protect Our Defenders. He's also a minister working as the resident Chaplain at Tampa General Hospital. Previously, he was the CEO of PepsiCo.

Julie is the executive director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, an organization she was previously on the board of. She also supports Saint Stephen's Episcopal School and is a volunteer there.

Together, the two say they support each other and social justice through their faith.

Glitz at the Ritz began with a reception, and opened with remarks from Chairwoman Kim Cornetet, Major Chuck Whiten and Major Julie Whiten. Then Carolyn Michel, who was one of the 2018 honorees along with her husband Howard Millman, presented the award to the Leach family. The couple gave a thank-you speech after receiving their award, followed by the guest speakers Philip and Sheila Smith.

Philip is a graduate of The Juilliard School and former principal trumpet for the New York Philharmonic. Sheila graduated in vocal studies in Italy before singing with the Connecticut Opera and joining her husband on tours throughout the world.

Proceeds from the luncheon went to The Salvation Army Sarasota County's Pathway of Hope program, which helps families in poverty obtain financial stability, affordable family housing and progress child development.