The Ringling and Florida State University host first black tie event in more than a decade

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and Florida State University hosted The Ringling's first black-tie event in more than a decade on March 2 at The Ringling.

The Ringling Inspires – Because of You gala celebrated the top 85 percent of donors who contributed to the Ringling's seven year campaign, The Ringling Inspires: Honoring the Legacy and Building for the Future. The donation goal of $100 million is currently at $92 million.

The evening started with a press conference announcing the new $5 million gift from Keith D. and Linda L. Monda. A cocktail reception followed, with dinner thereafter.