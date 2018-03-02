 Skip to main content
Jeff Hotchkiss, Chairman Richard Kalikow and Paul Hudson

The Ringling and Florida State University host first black tie event in more than a decade

Keith and Linda Monda

Steven and Lisa High

Ellen Berman and Rebecca Donelson

David and Jenn Otterness

Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless

Hors d'oeuvres included parmesan sausage rolls from Innovative Dining.

Lisa Merritt and Lewis Dean

Allen and Roberta Morton

Linnea and David McAlpin with Linda Monda

Bob Swan, Catherine Napoli, Barbara Swan and Tina Napoli

Sylvia Barber with Mike and Marie Pender

Lynnette and Dave Werning, Jennifer and Chuck Price and Sarah Cartwright

Jeff Hotchkiss, Betsy Winder and Susan and Bob Tobin

Barbara Campo and Jessica Blume

John and Mayra Schmidt

Viktoria Warren and Paul Allen

Lori Merritt and Carolyn Fitzpatrick

Roberta Morton and Eleanor Merritt

Jazzology played music for the cocktail hour.

The cocktail hour was held on the Ca d’Zan patio.

After the cocktail hour, guests went to a tent on the grounds.

Guests enjoyed an intimate dinner where they learned more about The Ringling's plans.

The top 85 percent of contributors to The Ringling Inspires campaign were invited to the gala.

Because of donations, The Ringling has opened five new spaces in less than five years.

Sally McRorie, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs of Florida State University, gives a presentation to attendees.

Tina Napoli, Carolyn Cunniffe, Cheryl Hillman and Mo Cunniffe

Piers Davis, Liz Dimmitt and Susan Brainard

Liz Dimmitt

Sally McRorie and Lisa High

Michael Saunders and Ron Burks

The Ringling Inspires – Because of You gala was hosted March 3 at The Ringling.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and Florida State University hosted The Ringling's first black-tie event in more than a decade on March 2 at The Ringling.

The Ringling Inspires – Because of You gala celebrated the top 85 percent of donors who contributed to the Ringling's seven year campaign, The Ringling Inspires: Honoring the Legacy and Building for the Future. The donation goal of $100 million is currently at $92 million. 

The evening started with a press conference announcing the new $5 million gift from Keith D. and Linda L. Monda. A cocktail reception followed, with dinner thereafter. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

