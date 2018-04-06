 Skip to main content
David and Miriam Chan

The Ringling hosts sixth annual wine walk

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018

David and Miriam Chan

Adam and Jaime Still

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Adam and Jaime Still

Gary Taylor and Terri Fitzpatrick

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Gary Taylor and Terri Fitzpatrick

Nello Allegrucci and Joyce Rosenberg

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Nello Allegrucci and Joyce Rosenberg

Leann Martin and Megan Wiegmann

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Leann Martin and Megan Wiegmann

Guests lounged on the grass at the "Bohemian Retreat."

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Guests lounged on the grass at the "Bohemian Retreat."

Ashok and Shree Sastry take photos in the Volkswagon Bus.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Ashok and Shree Sastry take photos in the Volkswagon Bus.

Shannon Smith, Stephanie Hodges, Bianca Martorella and Janel Shinn

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Shannon Smith, Stephanie Hodges, Bianca Martorella and Janel Shinn

Rebecca Darnell and Sherri Sands

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Rebecca Darnell and Sherri Sands

Lynn Barry swings in the swing at the "Recess" stop.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Lynn Barry swings in the swing at the "Recess" stop.

Music played for the guests at the "Bohemian Retreat" and "Recess" stops.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Music played for the guests at the "Bohemian Retreat" and "Recess" stops.

Flamingos greeted guests as they entered the "Radical Rose."

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Flamingos greeted guests as they entered the "Radical Rose."

Innovative Dining served plates in the "Radical Rose."

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Innovative Dining served plates in the "Radical Rose."

Ringling volunteers made artwork for guests with shaving cream mixed with paint.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Ringling volunteers made artwork for guests with shaving cream mixed with paint.

Once the shaving cream was on the paper, it was scraped off and almost instantly dried.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Once the shaving cream was on the paper, it was scraped off and almost instantly dried.

Wendy Ross smiles after getting her cup back with a newly painted bottom.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Wendy Ross smiles after getting her cup back with a newly painted bottom.

Rola Cotran drops alcohol on her tile.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Rola Cotran drops alcohol on her tile.

Lisa Marcus and Leslie Chase

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Lisa Marcus and Leslie Chase

Tracee Murphy, Colleen Greenwell and Linda Harrison

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Tracee Murphy, Colleen Greenwell and Linda Harrison

Marilee Lipinski and Scarlett Guy use the photo booth at "Neon Dance Party."

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Marilee Lipinski and Scarlett Guy use the photo booth at "Neon Dance Party."

Modern Events served dessert at the last stop.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Modern Events served dessert at the last stop.

The Ca' d'Zan served as the VIP Lounge.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

The Ca' d'Zan served as the VIP Lounge.

Lori Cashi-Haught, Paula Cashi and Tami Cashi

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Lori Cashi-Haught, Paula Cashi and Tami Cashi

A kaleidoscope model walks around the campus.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

A kaleidoscope model walks around the campus.

Adrienne Johnson and Ali McCarthy

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Adrienne Johnson and Ali McCarthy

A water station was in the middle of the walk.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

A water station was in the middle of the walk.

The entrance to the "Mosaic" space.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

The entrance to the "Mosaic" space.

Guests enjoy the view from the Ca' d'Zan terrace.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Guests enjoy the view from the Ca' d'Zan terrace.

There were seven different caterers and many different wines for guests to try.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

There were seven different caterers and many different wines for guests to try.

Tommy Rizzo, Jennifer Tullio and Gio Decastro

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Tommy Rizzo, Jennifer Tullio and Gio Decastro

The Ca' d'Zan terrace was the perfect place to watch the sun set.

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

The Ca' d'Zan terrace was the perfect place to watch the sun set.

Wine Walk to Ca' D'Zan: Spaces Re-Imagined was held on April 6.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The annual Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan was hosted April 6. 

This year's theme was Spaces Re-Imagined. Each of the seven wine stops were decorated to a different theme.

The first stop, "Urban Utopia" was filled with food trucks and concrete picnic tables. From there, guests made their way to an entirely different space, "Bohemian Retreat." The "Bohemian Retreat" allowed guests to eat their hors d'oeuvres on pillows and take photos in the VW bus. 

Next door, to the "Bohemian Retreat" was "Recess." Here, guests were invited to play games, swing on swings and explore the playground equipment. Then the walkers continued to the "Radical Rose," and "Mosaic." At "Mosaic," guests participated in arts and crafts. 

The walk ended with dancing at "Neon Dance Party" and the VIP Lounge on the Ca' d'Zan terrace.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

