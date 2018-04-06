The Ringling hosts sixth annual wine walk

The annual Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan was hosted April 6.

This year's theme was Spaces Re-Imagined. Each of the seven wine stops were decorated to a different theme.

The first stop, "Urban Utopia" was filled with food trucks and concrete picnic tables. From there, guests made their way to an entirely different space, "Bohemian Retreat." The "Bohemian Retreat" allowed guests to eat their hors d'oeuvres on pillows and take photos in the VW bus.

Next door, to the "Bohemian Retreat" was "Recess." Here, guests were invited to play games, swing on swings and explore the playground equipment. Then the walkers continued to the "Radical Rose," and "Mosaic." At "Mosaic," guests participated in arts and crafts.

The walk ended with dancing at "Neon Dance Party" and the VIP Lounge on the Ca' d'Zan terrace.