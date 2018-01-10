The People's Gala entertains for eighth year

The 8th annual Crystal Ball at the Selby Library was a success again the evening of Jan. 10.

Known as The People's Gala thanks to the inclusive, low ticket price, the casual fundraiser lets anyone party inside the library.

Local restaurants like Classico, Libby's Cafe and Bar and Nothing Bundt Cake offered samples of their specialties to attendees. Continuous entertainment from singers, dancers and performers gave guests something to check out. And they could participate in a silent auction with travel packages, gift certificates from local restaurants and jewelry items up for grabs.

In the past ten years, Friends of Selby Library has raised more than $1 million to support the library's mission and programs.