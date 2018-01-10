 Skip to main content
Deedee Nash shows off her costume at the People's Gala.

The People's Gala entertains for eighth year

Entertainer Christina Brandon talks to Heather Gillian at the gala.

Dee Wright

Dee Kourpouanidis and Peter Balos danced with others from St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

Truffled cauliflower tostini from Libby's Cafe and Bar was one of the treats available at the Crystal Ball.

Bruce and Eleanor Ballard

Attendees were enthralled by a dancer who incorporated fire into her performance.

Bonnie Myer and Kay Consigny

Beth Ruyle-Hullinger and Eladio Amores

Betsy Shepard and Lori Broniak

Jane Dokko and Jason Hobert

Marie Poux and Nada Guimei

Norma Carlson and David Turner

Nothing Bundt Cakes offered double chocolate chip cake for attendees to taste.

The annual Crystal Ball fundraiser benefits the Selby Library.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

The 8th annual Crystal Ball at the Selby Library was a success again the evening of Jan. 10. 

Known as The People's Gala thanks to the inclusive, low ticket price, the casual fundraiser lets anyone party inside the library. 

Local restaurants like Classico, Libby's Cafe and Bar and Nothing Bundt Cake offered samples of their specialties to attendees. Continuous entertainment from singers, dancers and performers gave guests something to check out. And they could participate in a silent auction with travel packages, gift certificates from local restaurants and jewelry items up for grabs. 

In the past ten years, Friends of Selby Library has raised more than $1 million to support the library's mission and programs. 

