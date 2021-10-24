 Skip to main content
The Headless Horseman makes its entrance to the delight of the crowd at Saturday's fifth annual performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

The Headless Horseman stops the show in Lakewood Ranch

Jenni Ross brought her children Smith Ross (right, age 2) and Aubrie Ross (6 months) to their first performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Joan McDonald (left) and Meg Guenveur, both of Lakewood Ranch, were among the first-time attendees to the annual performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Daniel Asanakis of Sarasota visits with Yost (Lev Seigel) and Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) after Saturday's show.

Elle, Colton and Chris Zukas, all of Lakewood Ranch, get up close for a visit with the Headless Horseman after Saturday afternoon's show.

The Woman in White (Abigail Clark) gets ready to come out of the "graveyard" and onto the stage during Saturday's performance of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow in Lakewood Ranch.

Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) asks Katrina Van Tassel (Brenna Griffith) to join him for a dance during Saturday's performance at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

Brom Bones (Tanner Fults) and Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) battle for Katrina Van Tassel's (Brenna Griffith) affection in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

The Headless Horseman rides again during Saturday's performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow in Lakewood Ranch.

The Woman in White (Abigail Clark) warns Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) of incoming danger - namely a visit from the Headless Horseman - in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Jane Callahan (right) gets an assist from a volunteer with a "Jersey Devil" drawing that would be used on the stage as part of the pre-show entertainment on Saturday.

Bill Sablan of Panther Ridge (right) puts the finishing touches on a drawing that would be used in the pre-show entertainment on Saturday in Lakewood Ranch.

Patti Karabatsos of Sarasota, Carole Butera of Lakewood Ranch, and Margot McDaniels of Sarasota get ready for Saturday's performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Brom Bones (Tanner Fults) makes his grand entrance with Yost (Lev Siegel) into The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Saturday.

A good crowd enjoys Saturday afternoon's performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on a steamy day at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow character Yost (Lev Siegel) interacts with the crowd during the opening moments of Saturday afternoon's performance.

The cast of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow takes a bow at the end of Saturday afternoon's performance at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

Mr. Van Tassel (Eldred Brown), Yost (Lev Siegel), the Woman in White (Abigail Clark) and Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) entertained a crowd of more than 150 people for Saturday afternoon's showing of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Greta (Raina Khatami) and Katrna Van Tassel (Brenna Griffith) discuss Ichabod Crane during Saturday's performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

The Headless Horseman rides again in the fifth annual production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

One of the Lakewood Ranch traditions during the Halloween season is seeing the Headless Horseman ride again.

A crowd of more than 150 people were treated to the tradition Oct. 23 when they watched the Players Centre for Performing Arts' fifth-annual performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Lakewood Ranch resident Carole Butera invited Patti Karabatsos and Margot McDaniels to the show. McDaniels said she had heard of the Headless Horseman but was looking forward to the rest of the show as well.

“I’ve been here for the polo matches and the farmers market a couple of times, but never for a show,” Butera said. 

Jenni Ross brought her children Smith Ross (age 2) and Aubrie Ross (6 months) for their first show. Ross said it was nice to be able to attend performances like "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" while Smith munched on a snack and Aubrie smiled in her mother’s arms.

The Ross children were able to get a photo and visit with the Headless Horseman after the performance.

“It’s so nice to live right here and have all this,” Jenni Ross said. “I was thinking as we walked in how nice it is that we have all these family events we can come to right in our backyard.”

Boden and Cooper Colon of Lakewood Ranch were all smiles after the show — especially after getting to strike a pose with the Woman in White (Abigail Clark) who spent the show haunting lead character Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer).

“She was my favorite,” Cooper Colon said. “The Headless Horseman was spooky.”

“This was just wonderful and it’s nice to be able to interact with characters and the Headless Horseman,” Cheryl Colon said. “There’s no better place to be than the Polo Grounds.”

Jeffery Kin, the artistic director of The Players Centre for Performing Arts, which put on the show, said the performance went well. 

“After five years we’ve got people who come back year after year,” he said. “We change and modify the show. We change the cast size, casting and we’ve rewritten the script a number of times. Every year it’s something different and something new, but it always ends with the great, scary part at the very end. We never want to give it away, but it’s all about the horse.”

 

