 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
12th Circuit Court Judge Teresa Dees, President and CEO Kathryn Shea and Sonia Figaredo-Alberts

The Florida Center for Early childhood celebrates champions

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

12th Circuit Court Judge Teresa Dees, President and CEO Kathryn Shea and Sonia Figaredo-Alberts

Buy this Photo
12th Circuit Court Judge Rochelle Curley and Gloria Koach

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

12th Circuit Court Judge Rochelle Curley and Gloria Koach

Buy this Photo
Larry Lawman and Christie Nolan

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Larry Lawman and Christie Nolan

Buy this Photo
Baskets and items were available for attendees to put their raffles tickets toward.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Baskets and items were available for attendees to put their raffles tickets toward.

Buy this Photo
Peter Fleischmann and Kraig Koach

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Peter Fleischmann and Kraig Koach

Buy this Photo
Allysen Byerly and Jenny Craig

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Allysen Byerly and Jenny Craig

Buy this Photo
Larry Lawman and Charmain Miller

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Larry Lawman and Charmain Miller

Buy this Photo
Susan Ramsey-French and Beth Duda

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Susan Ramsey-French and Beth Duda

Buy this Photo
Merab Favorite and Marina Bunch

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Merab Favorite and Marina Bunch

Buy this Photo
Louise Boothby, Sonia Figaredo-Alberts and Kim Williams

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Louise Boothby, Sonia Figaredo-Alberts and Kim Williams

Buy this Photo
Amy Kinsey, Michelle Masse and Debbie Keyso

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Amy Kinsey, Michelle Masse and Debbie Keyso

Buy this Photo
Breakfast was served to event-goers.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Breakfast was served to event-goers.

Buy this Photo
Michelle Andrews and Sally Dickinson

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Michelle Andrews and Sally Dickinson

Buy this Photo
Scott Dunlap and Philip Tavill

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Scott Dunlap and Philip Tavill

Buy this Photo
Durae Matthews, David Resendez and Gigi Gillis

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Durae Matthews, David Resendez and Gigi Gillis

Buy this Photo
Share
The Champions for Children Breakfast honored Judges Rochelle Curley and Teresa Dees.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The Florida Center for Early Childhood celebrated the champions for children in Sarasota County on April 4.

The breakfast event at Sarasota Yacht Club honored important volunteers and 12th Circuit Court judges Teresa Dees and Rochelle Curley. Attendees of the event grabbed some breakfast food and settled in to listen to speaker Beth Duda,  director of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. 

There was a raffle auction with items including a gift basket to Sharky's and a golf bag. 

Awards were also given out, including Volunteer of the Year Award to Michelle Masse and the Community Impact Award to the School Board of Sarasota County and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. 

Related Stories

Advertisement