The Florida Center for Early childhood celebrates champions

The Florida Center for Early Childhood celebrated the champions for children in Sarasota County on April 4.

The breakfast event at Sarasota Yacht Club honored important volunteers and 12th Circuit Court judges Teresa Dees and Rochelle Curley. Attendees of the event grabbed some breakfast food and settled in to listen to speaker Beth Duda, director of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.

There was a raffle auction with items including a gift basket to Sharky's and a golf bag.

Awards were also given out, including Volunteer of the Year Award to Michelle Masse and the Community Impact Award to the School Board of Sarasota County and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.