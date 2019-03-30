The Firefly Gala gets glittery with Kesha

"Tik tok," was heard multiple times throughout The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota March 30, but no one was concerned about what time it was – only that it was time for pop singer Kesha to start the concert.

For its 25th anniversary, Forty Carrots Family Center and the Dart Family Foundation brought in Kesha to perform for the annual Firefly Gala. She recently released the album, "Rainbow," making a comeback after a few years without new music.

The evening began with cocktails and light bites in the hotel gardens, as well as silent auction items to browse. Guests mingled and shone in the sun with sparkly attire. After cocktail hour, guests were seated under the tent, which was decorated in pinks.

A guitar signed by Kesha and meet-and-greets with Kesha were auctioned off in the live auction, in addition to a ski trip and concert trips in Chicago.

Forty Carrots Family Center helps families through parenting education, mental health resources and early childhood education. About 93% of children who go to the center are able to go for free because of its donors.

After dinner, live auction and the mission moment and paddle raise, partygoers were ready to "throw some glitter and make it rain" to Kesha's music. The party continued into the early morning with an after-party in the hallway of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

