Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian and Chairwoman Ariane Dart

The Firefly Gala gets glittery with Kesha

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Terri Najmolhoda and Cameron Guilmette

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Jim and Nancy Trivisonno

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Bart and Joseph Price

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Maike Federici and Brian Mariash

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Cyndi and Ray Burnett

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Tina and Mike Granthon

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Jennifer Rust, Nicole Christie, Erin Christy and Caroleen Brej

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Donna Koffman

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Ellen Hanson and Richard Perlman

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Coquina Homer and Jessica Brilingas

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Tyson Lynn, Terry O'Hara and Jim Richard

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Nicole and Dan Starostecki

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Luke Nicholas, Carl Watkins, Brigette Raymaker and Erica Aultman

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Elisabeth Waters and Michele Schlossberg

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Nicole Behar, Heather Williams and Priya and Naveen Acharya

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Guests browsed and bid on silent auction items throughout cocktail hour and dinner.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Jaclyn Brunckhorst won this earring set.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Aimee and Chris Cogan

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Marko Radisic and Ashley Kozel

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Ryan Nolen sported studded shoes.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Melissa and Hakim Morsli

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The outer tables had towering centerpieces.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Ariane Dart founded The Firefly Gala.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The tent decor was shades of pink.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian told guests about the mission of Forty Carrots Family Center.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Chairwoman Ariane Dart also took the stage before dinner.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Tonya Gowan shows off the signed guitar in the live auction.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Jaclyn Brunckhorst won the earrings from Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The dessert was served before the concert.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The Firefly Gala was hosted in three areas of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Mimi Carlin and Lissa Murphy

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

A themed photobooth was set up in the after party area.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Chairwoman Ariane Dart introduces Kesha to the stage.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Guests took videos and live feeds on their phones of the concert.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Forty Carrots Family Center's annual gala was held March 30 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

"Tik tok," was heard multiple times throughout The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota March 30,  but no one was concerned about what time it was – only that it was time for pop singer Kesha to start the concert. 

For its 25th anniversary, Forty Carrots Family Center and the Dart Family Foundation brought in Kesha to perform for the annual Firefly Gala. She recently released the album, "Rainbow," making a comeback after a few years without new music. 

The evening began with cocktails and light bites in the hotel gardens, as well as silent auction items to browse. Guests mingled and shone in the sun with sparkly attire. After cocktail hour, guests were seated under the tent, which was decorated in pinks. 

A guitar signed by Kesha and meet-and-greets with Kesha were auctioned off in the live auction, in addition to a ski trip and concert trips in Chicago. 

Forty Carrots Family Center helps families through parenting education, mental health resources and early childhood education. About 93% of children who go to the center are able to go for free because of its donors.

After dinner, live auction and the mission moment and paddle raise, partygoers were ready to "throw some glitter and make it rain" to Kesha's music. The party continued into the early morning with an after-party in the hallway of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.  

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

