Veronica Bradey, AG Lafley, Matt Jahn and CJ Bannister

The Bay toasts to Fountain Garden

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

Richard Mones and Bill Waddell

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

Terri and Michael Klauber

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

The fountain garden is the first unveiling of The Bay.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

Antoine Arthur, Audrey Arthur and Grant Beatt

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

Ben and Kelsey Wilhelm

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

Bob Easterly and Terry Turner

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

The Bay Park Conservancy overlooks the new fountain garden.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

Dianne Bearer, Andy Papineau and Jerry Laesser

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

Frances Bermudez and Mary Haber

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

Cynthia McCague, Dorothy O'Brien and Richard Antoine

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 |

The Bay Park Conservancy unveiled the new Bay Park fountain on Jan. 14.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Bay Park Conservancy celebrated its first completed improvement for The Bay Park at its Fountain Garden Toast on Jan. 14. The fountain garden is the first step in the nonprofit's journey to renovate Sarasota's bayfront. 

The event welcomed the community members who helped start The Bay 20:20 for a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres before the unveiling of the new fountain and its blue lights. 

On Jan. 31 the conservancy will break ground on its next project, the Mangrove Walkway, which is funded through a grant from the Barancik Foundation. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

