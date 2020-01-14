The Bay toasts to Fountain Garden

The Bay Park Conservancy celebrated its first completed improvement for The Bay Park at its Fountain Garden Toast on Jan. 14. The fountain garden is the first step in the nonprofit's journey to renovate Sarasota's bayfront.

The event welcomed the community members who helped start The Bay 20:20 for a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres before the unveiling of the new fountain and its blue lights.

On Jan. 31 the conservancy will break ground on its next project, the Mangrove Walkway, which is funded through a grant from the Barancik Foundation.