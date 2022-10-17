The Bay Park opens with 10 days of celebration

Sarasota natives Sura and Harry Kochman have always felt like there was some missing potential to the general area around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

"People used to come to the municipal auditorium and shuffleboard courts, but that was it," Sura Kochman said. "It was almost wasting this beautiful area."

After years upon years of planning, construction and effort from a variety of Sarasota organizations, that's looking to change.

The Bay Park — which has more than 15-acres of green space, kayak tours through mangrove tunnels, a new space for children and sunset-viewing area, and more — had its official opening on Oct. 14. The Bay Park Conservancy, DreamLarge and other groups have worked together to host a "10 Days on the Bay" event series in celebration of that opening that includes more than 90 activities throughout the schedule.

The series has been planned out since earlier this year.

"We wanted to do a 10-day opening rather than a ribbon cutting to give everyone a chance to visit this park," said Bay Park Conservancy Founding CEO A.G. Lafley.

So far that's included a multicultural food festival, guided kayak tours, fun runs, and music performances from Bradenton-based We The Kings and Eagles tribute band The Long Run. More is planned throughout the week with activities increasing in volume over the weekend.

The Kochmans spent their weekend admiring the new area, checking out the food festival and later resting in the shade watching the sun set over the bayfront.

"They've done a marvelous job," Kochman said. "It's very eco friendly and family theory."

Some newcomers spent the weekend enjoying the new space as well. Lucas and Marta Storarczyk recently moved with their three children to Sarasota from Poland for a work contract, and spent their first weekend on the Gulf Coast taking in the sights at the park.

"It's such a cool place for children," Storarczyk said. "We're just in love,"

As for Bay Park Conservancy staff and volunteers, there's still more work to do.

"We should be physically tired but we're not, we're running on adrenaline," Lafley said. "Monday morning we'll be tired."