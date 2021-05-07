The 16th annual Dick Vitale Gala returns to Ritz Carlton, Sarasota

The annual Dick Vitale Gala made a lively return to the Ritz Carlton, Sarasota on May 7.

The 16th annual event, which was held virtually last year, had hundreds of guests mingling at the hotel to support the V Foundation for Cancer Research's mission of pediatric cancer research. The gala has raised more than $37 million since its inception 15 years ago.

Dick Vitale and honorees Dan Mullen, Bruce Pearl, Muffet McGraw and Scott Van Pelt mingled with guests during the cocktail hour before the assembled group moved into the ballroom for the evening dinner and program.