Jack Krug, Dick and Lorraine Vitale, Connor Krug and Terri Vitale

The 16th annual Dick Vitale Gala returns to Ritz Carlton, Sarasota

Honoree Bruce Pearl with Parrish resident Coleton Korney

Bruce Arians with Celebration resident Frank Madia

Honoree Dan Mullen with Dallas residents Sadie and Sarah Keller

Honoree Scott Van Pelt with Atlanta resident Gary McKillips

Matt McGraw and honoree Muffet McGraw

Jeremy and Andrew Jones

Lakewood Ranch residents Joe and Kristy Cestero

Fort Lauderdale residents Suzie and Howie Schwab

Clearwater resident Steven Hieneman with Tampa residents Lashina Lewis and N'Jhari Jackson

Sarasota residents Matt and Jamie Van Landuyt

Lakewood Ranch resident Dana Miklos and Rustin resident Rhonda Maule

Vincenzo and Enzo Grande

Lakewood Ranch residents Bill and Karen Soscia with Osprey residents Margaret and Bob Gaitens

D.C. residents Bryson, Boston, Nneka and Rob Robertson

Sydney and Joe Gruters

Becky Bumgardner, V Foundation CEO Jefferson Parker, Jeremy Jones, Sherrie Mazur, Mick McDonald and Pam Valvano-Strausser

Connecticut residents Kevin and Monica Neghandi

Mark and Kami Pentecost with Colton and Landon Dempsey and Cindy Pentecost

Colorado residents Darrell and Dawn Cook with Joel and Courtney Horn

Nicole Christie and Christy Strasser

Sarasota residents Scott Tonnesen and Ted Unkel

Guests took photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Titus O'Neil, Kyle Trask and Jude Caraway.

The event had sports-themed decor.

The annual event was held May 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The annual Dick Vitale Gala made a lively return to the Ritz Carlton, Sarasota on May 7.

The 16th annual event, which was held virtually last year, had hundreds of guests mingling at the hotel to support the V Foundation for Cancer Research's mission of pediatric cancer research. The gala has raised more than $37 million since its inception 15 years ago.

Dick Vitale and honorees Dan Mullen, Bruce Pearl, Muffet McGraw and Scott Van Pelt mingled with guests during the cocktail hour before the assembled group moved into the ballroom for the evening dinner and program. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

