Rabbi Samantha Kahn performs blessings with Adam Fischberg-Feliciano.

Temple Sinai celebrates 'New Year of the Trees'

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 |

Anne Schimberg hands out fruit so families can make edible trees.

Snait Ben-Herut hands out sticker trees for children to decorate.

Even dogs got in on the celebration.

Melanie Epstein and Sitar Ben-Herut give out tree of life necklaces.

Chazzan Cliff Abramson and Rabbi Samantha Kahn perform blessings with families.

Martha Magenheim teaches Daniella Band about the significance of pomegranates.

Each participant was given a tree of life necklace.

Marin and Eliza Mitchell fill up their bags with crafts and snacks.

Illene Dyrda tells participants about the trees the Jewish National Fund has planted in Israel.

Beth Bourbeau hands out an orange pomander craft families can use to make their home look and smell good.

Noah Leinweber and Matt Kahn hand out apple chips.

Peggy Miller, Amelia Hilton and Lucy Thomas hand out tree-shaped cookies.

Temple Sinai members celebrated Tu BiShvat with a drive-thru event.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Temple Sinai members celebrated Tu BiShvat, or 'New Year of the Trees,' with a drive-thru event Sunday. 

The day is celebrated as an ecological awareness day, similar to Arbor Day, and tress often are planted in celebration. Because members couldn't gather to plant trees, families could drive through the temple's parking lot and collect a variety of tree-themed activities and snacks. 

Often, people eat the seven species of Israel — wheat, barley, figs, dates, grapes, olives and pomegranates — to celebrate the day. 

After collecting their snacks and crafts, families were encouraged to perform a Mitzvah, or blessing, in honor of the day. 

 

