Temple Sinai members celebrated Tu BiShvat, or 'New Year of the Trees,' with a drive-thru event Sunday.

The day is celebrated as an ecological awareness day, similar to Arbor Day, and tress often are planted in celebration. Because members couldn't gather to plant trees, families could drive through the temple's parking lot and collect a variety of tree-themed activities and snacks.

Often, people eat the seven species of Israel — wheat, barley, figs, dates, grapes, olives and pomegranates — to celebrate the day.

After collecting their snacks and crafts, families were encouraged to perform a Mitzvah, or blessing, in honor of the day.