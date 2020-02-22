Temple Emanu-El welcomes new members, celebrates tenured

Temple Emanu-El spent its Friday Shabbat dinner honoring its members -- both old and new. Members spanning from just a few months to over 25 years joined together to share stories over a sit down meal.

Board of Trustees Member Barry Gerber welcomed the families and shared a little bit of history about the temple, which first opened in the late '50s. The temple has grown from 200 many family units to 620 units, which roughly translates to 1,200 members.

Rabbi Brenner Gickman spoke to the congregation about how the New Members Shabbat is one of the "most special" days of the year to him and encouraged new members to join a committee at the temple.

"We need you. As you probably observed already, this is a congregation of the people, led by the people and run by the people," Glickman said. "We invite you to jump on in, attend the events, get onto committees and make this (experience) your own. You could be here every day. That's our goal... . But mostly, we're very glad you're here with us tonight."