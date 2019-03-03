 Skip to main content
Ben Shereff prepared the dough by kneading it thoroughly.

Temple Emanu-El teens learn the art of challah

The prepared bowls were left to raise for 30 minutes.

Abby Alcock used her fists to knead the dough.

Russell Kramer, Jacob Carnes and Owen Eisman learned how to make the dough as part of their confirmation.

Garet Pearson still got to goof around while making the bread, which is an ancient tradition in Judaism.

Lily Lanbinger and Josie Liederman

Josh Steinbach and Abi Lauber learned the different jewish holidays one makes challah.

All of the teenagers had to learn how to knead the dough.

Lucas Podolsky and Jacob Carnes thought making challah is a messy business.

After the dough rose for 30 minutes, Zach Rubin braided his dough together.

The finished challah product is a three braid loaf, that should be baked at home.

Garet Pearson used the three-braid challah technique.

The teens learned the ancient ritual as part of their confirmation.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Temple Emanu-El teenagers didn't mind an early morning rise and grind to get their bread — challah bread, that is.

As part of their confirmation course curriculum, the temple youths have to learn how to make challah, a traditional Jewish bread. The braided loaf is made special at holidays like Shabbat and Rosh Hashanah but can be made any time of year. Some of the teenagers had made the bread before, some had not.

After the youths had prepared the dough, they braided it and took it home to bake. 

The recipe made on March 3 is a recipe from Rabbi Elaine Glickman.

Challah recipe:

3 1/2 cups bread flour

1/2 heaping cup sugar (plus 1/2 teaspoon of sugar)

1 packet of yeast

1 teaspoon of salt

1 egg 

1/4 cup of oil

1/2 cup of warm water

