Temple Emanu-El teens learn the art of challah

Temple Emanu-El teenagers didn't mind an early morning rise and grind to get their bread — challah bread, that is.

As part of their confirmation course curriculum, the temple youths have to learn how to make challah, a traditional Jewish bread. The braided loaf is made special at holidays like Shabbat and Rosh Hashanah but can be made any time of year. Some of the teenagers had made the bread before, some had not.

After the youths had prepared the dough, they braided it and took it home to bake.

The recipe made on March 3 is a recipe from Rabbi Elaine Glickman.

Challah recipe:

3 1/2 cups bread flour

1/2 heaping cup sugar (plus 1/2 teaspoon of sugar)

1 packet of yeast

1 teaspoon of salt

1 egg

1/4 cup of oil

1/2 cup of warm water