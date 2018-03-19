Temple Emanu-El Sunday school students get ready for Passover

Sunday school students at the Temple Emanu-El spent the morning of March 18 getting ready for the Jewish holiday of Passover. Students spent time at hands-on learning stations making Passover-themed crafts and writing Passover greeting cards to distribute at nursing homes.

“The main topic of today’s celebration is the celebration of freedom,” said Sabrina Silverberg, Director of Education at Temple Emanu-El's Religious School. “We are remembering the story of the Israelites who were slaves for 400 years in Egypt.”

At the learning stations, students made charoset, a dish made of apples and nuts reminiscent of the mud used to build the pyramids. They also made edible treats that symbolized the parting of the Red Sea by painting icing on matza, an unleavened flatbread.

“I think it’s important to learn and understand our history and celebrate the heroes that saved us,” said third-grader Melanie Murphy.