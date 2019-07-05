Temple Emanu-El hosts Patriotic Shabbat

Members of Temple Emanu-El gathered for a different kind of service Friday evening.

The temple held its annual Patriotic Shabbat where, in addition to traditional worship, members celebrated America. The sermon combined both American and Jewish history, while focusing on Jewish contributions to America.

The service ended with a patriotic singalong where participants sang songs like "God Bless America" and "The Star-Spangled Banner."

After the service, members forwent the traditional Shabbat dinner and feasted on a Fourth of July cookout, complete with hamburgers and potato chips.