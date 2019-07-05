 Skip to main content
Linda Lichtman and Betty Crane

Temple Emanu-El hosts Patriotic Shabbat

Linda Lichtman and Betty Crane

Joel, Elinor and Howard Greenberg and Caryl Magnus

Joel, Elinor and Howard Greenberg and Caryl Magnus

Lisa and Adrienne Krouse

Lisa and Adrienne Krouse

Harriette and Mike Krasnoff and Felice and George Hedge

Harriette and Mike Krasnoff and Felice and George Hedge

Judy Levy and Aviva Berg

Judy Levy and Aviva Berg

Stanley and Judy Zinnamon and Paula Kaufman

Stanley and Judy Zinnamon and Paula Kaufman

Guests could dress up a hamburger and munch on potato chips.

Guests could dress up a hamburger and munch on potato chips.

Paul Kline, David Kaufman and Elan Mizrahi

Paul Kline, David Kaufman and Elan Mizrahi

Susan Skovronek and Alice D'Souza

Susan Skovronek and Alice D'Souza

Richard and Ruth Goldman

Richard and Ruth Goldman

Ellen Klein, Roz Kline and Suzan Brodsky

Ellen Klein, Roz Kline and Suzan Brodsky

Fred Crane and Mona Salomon

Fred Crane and Mona Salomon

The Sarasota temple celebrated both American and Jewish heritage.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Members of Temple Emanu-El gathered for a different kind of service Friday evening. 

The temple held its annual Patriotic Shabbat where, in addition to traditional worship, members celebrated America. The sermon combined both American and Jewish history, while focusing on Jewish contributions to America. 

The service ended with a patriotic singalong where participants sang songs like "God Bless America" and "The Star-Spangled Banner." 

After the service, members forwent the traditional Shabbat dinner and feasted on a Fourth of July cookout, complete with hamburgers and potato chips. 

 

