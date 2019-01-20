 Skip to main content
Jordan Bolds plays the saxophone during the tribute.

Temple Emanu-El hosts MLK Tribute

Jordan Bolds plays the saxophone during the tribute.

Reverend Charles McKenzie performed reenactments of Martin Luther King Jr.'s speeches.

Reverend Charles McKenzie performed reenactments of Martin Luther King Jr.'s speeches.

A reception was served following the tribute performances.

A reception was served following the tribute performances.

Ah'sharee Avant, Jaylan Wilson and Carol Friedman

Ah'sharee Avant, Jaylan Wilson and Carol Friedman

Ann Spindel and Iris Nahemow

Ann Spindel and Iris Nahemow

Jacqueline Watson with David and Carol Steinberg

Jacqueline Watson with David and Carol Steinberg

Janet Wilmink and Maria Caswell

Janet Wilmink and Maria Caswell

John Lamber, Lillian Lambert, State Rep. Wengay Newton and Melissa Newton

John Lamber, Lillian Lambert, State Rep. Wengay Newton and Melissa Newton

Cheryl Ruden, Vickie Oldham, Kimberly Stocker and Trevor Harvey

Cheryl Ruden, Vickie Oldham, Kimberly Stocker and Trevor Harvey

Janis Gold and Fae Beloff

Janis Gold and Fae Beloff

Dawnyelle Singleton and Kathy Van Citters

Dawnyelle Singleton and Kathy Van Citters

The temple hosted an MLK reenactment and performances on Jan. 20.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Martin Luther King, Jr.'s famous "I have a dream" speech, reenacted by Reverend Charles McKenzie, brought some people in attendance at Temple Emanu-El to tears.

Temple Emanu-El and The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee hosted a Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 20 at Temple Emanu-El. The event consisted of young black artists performing poetry, playing various musical instruments –– including the saxophone –– and vocal ensembles. After the service, there was an opportunity for attendees to mingle over light snacks and desserts. 

