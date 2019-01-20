Temple Emanu-El hosts MLK Tribute

Martin Luther King, Jr.'s famous "I have a dream" speech, reenacted by Reverend Charles McKenzie, brought some people in attendance at Temple Emanu-El to tears.

Temple Emanu-El and The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee hosted a Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 20 at Temple Emanu-El. The event consisted of young black artists performing poetry, playing various musical instruments –– including the saxophone –– and vocal ensembles. After the service, there was an opportunity for attendees to mingle over light snacks and desserts.