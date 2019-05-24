 Skip to main content
Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Michael Richker

Temple Emanu-El honors men’s club

Friday, May 24, 2019

Gary Androphy and Aviva Berg

Niel Klaber, Berry Gerber, Brotherhood President Bob Meisel, Joel Einsenberg and Steven Leavitt

Members of the Brotherhood and their families talk over dinner.

Donald Malawski is the Brotherhood Mensch of the Year

Bob Meisel and Donald Malawski

Michael Richker was all smiles at the dinner.

Jo Stone and Mel Stone

Ray Pendelton

Members of the Brotherhood

Susan Meisel, Pamela D'Ambrosio and Judy Levy

David Steinbach (right) is the Brotherhood Volunteer of the Year.

Jerry Kuskin

The temple celebrated its Brotherhood Shabbat on May 24.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Temple Emanu-El celebrated its men’s club on May 24 at the Brotherhood Shabbat. Throughout the year the 172 club members engage in activities like softball, speaking at night at the circus and participating in community service with interfaith partnerships.

"How wonderful is it for brothers to come together in unity and in peace and in fellowship...Tonight we celebrate the men of Brotherhood and we celebrate the Shabbat that we get a chance to be together," Rabbi Berry Glickman said.

The night was full of laughter and joy as the Brotherhood members and their families enjoyed wine, beer and dinner.

The dinner ended with a Brotherhood meeting where the board elected its new officers and gave out awards like "Mensch of the Year, " "Volunteer of the Year" and "Fundraiser Extrodinare." 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

