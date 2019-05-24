Temple Emanu-El honors men’s club

Temple Emanu-El celebrated its men’s club on May 24 at the Brotherhood Shabbat. Throughout the year the 172 club members engage in activities like softball, speaking at night at the circus and participating in community service with interfaith partnerships.

"How wonderful is it for brothers to come together in unity and in peace and in fellowship...Tonight we celebrate the men of Brotherhood and we celebrate the Shabbat that we get a chance to be together," Rabbi Berry Glickman said.

The night was full of laughter and joy as the Brotherhood members and their families enjoyed wine, beer and dinner.

The dinner ended with a Brotherhood meeting where the board elected its new officers and gave out awards like "Mensch of the Year, " "Volunteer of the Year" and "Fundraiser Extrodinare."