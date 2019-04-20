 Skip to main content
Rich and Jean Steckler

Temple Emanu-El celebrates Passover

Rich and Jean Steckler

Helen and Bill Myers

Helen and Bill Myers

Robin and Joe Shainess

Robin and Joe Shainess

The tables were decorated with a touch of gold and the room was decorated with lights.

The tables were decorated with a touch of gold and the room was decorated with lights.

Chocolate desserts were served after the Seder dinner.

Chocolate desserts were served after the Seder dinner.

The Seder plate has ceremonial foods and is the focal point of the Passover dinner.

The Seder plate has ceremonial foods and is the focal point of the Passover dinner.

Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Marian Rupp

Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Marian Rupp

Randee Gevertz and Debra Schueler

Randee Gevertz and Debra Schueler

Joyce and Rich Miller, Janet and Stephen Hiller with Linda Weiss and Joe Hibbard

Joyce and Rich Miller, Janet and Stephen Hiller with Linda Weiss and Joe Hibbard

Elaine and Stan Trost with Barbara and Laurence Newman

Elaine and Stan Trost with Barbara and Laurence Newman

Betty Perlmutter and Michael Richker

Betty Perlmutter and Michael Richker

Joan Zaroff and David Johnson

Joan Zaroff and David Johnson

Diane and John Arch

Diane and John Arch

Karen Androphy and Sherrie Eisenberg

Karen Androphy and Sherrie Eisenberg

The temple held its annual Seder on April 19.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Temple Emanu-El hosted it's annual Passover Seder meal on April 19.

Passover began April 19 and will end on April 27. It's a major Jewish holiday, which starts with a Seder dinner. At the center of the table is a Seder plate, which consists of Zeroah, a lamb's shank bone symbolizing the ancient Passover sacrifice, Beitzah, a roasted egg symbolizing the temple sacrifice and the continuing cycle of life, Haroset, a paste of fruit and nuts symbolizing the mortar used to build the pyramid of the pharaohs, Mar'or, a bitter herb (like horseradish) to represent the bitterness of slavery, Karpas, a green vegetable (usually parsley) representing spring and a bowl of salt water to dip the karpas symbolizing the slaves tears. 

Temple Emanu-El hosted around 240 people for dinner. 

