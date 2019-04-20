Temple Emanu-El celebrates Passover

Temple Emanu-El hosted it's annual Passover Seder meal on April 19.

Passover began April 19 and will end on April 27. It's a major Jewish holiday, which starts with a Seder dinner. At the center of the table is a Seder plate, which consists of Zeroah, a lamb's shank bone symbolizing the ancient Passover sacrifice, Beitzah, a roasted egg symbolizing the temple sacrifice and the continuing cycle of life, Haroset, a paste of fruit and nuts symbolizing the mortar used to build the pyramid of the pharaohs, Mar'or, a bitter herb (like horseradish) to represent the bitterness of slavery, Karpas, a green vegetable (usually parsley) representing spring and a bowl of salt water to dip the karpas symbolizing the slaves tears.

Temple Emanu-El hosted around 240 people for dinner.