Temple Beth Israel walks the runway

Temple Beth Israel Women hosted its annual fashion show Feb. 5 at Michael's On East.
It was a day of fun and fashion for the ladies, and some gentlemen, of Temple Beth Israel.
Temple members and friends gathered in the Michael’s On East ballroom Feb. 5 for the Temple Beth Israel Women’s annual fashion show. This year’s female models wore fashions from Evelyn & Arthur and the male models wore looks from Martin Freeman Clothing.
Before the models took to the runway, guests enjoyed lunch, dessert and perusing the raffle items.