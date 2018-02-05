 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Diane Gans, event chairwoman Nancy Cohen and Sylvia Pastor and Susan Newmark

Temple Beth Israel walks the runway

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Diane Gans, event chairwoman Nancy Cohen and Sylvia Pastor and Susan Newmark

Buy this Photo
Laurie Margolies and Nancy Cohen

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Laurie Margolies and Nancy Cohen

Buy this Photo
Dee Etshtien, Sharon Schreiber and Barbara Siegel

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Dee Etshtien, Sharon Schreiber and Barbara Siegel

Buy this Photo
Harold Ronson strikes a pose on the runway.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Harold Ronson strikes a pose on the runway.

Buy this Photo
Lisa Mirman is all smiles as she walks the runway.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Lisa Mirman is all smiles as she walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
Sandra Krause and Roberta Sucoff

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Sandra Krause and Roberta Sucoff

Buy this Photo
Meryl Langbort, Lisa Mirman, Marcia Bardos and Bonney Libman

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Meryl Langbort, Lisa Mirman, Marcia Bardos and Bonney Libman

Buy this Photo
Len Libman and George Bardos

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Len Libman and George Bardos

Buy this Photo
Lee Mirman waves to the crowd as he walks the runway.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Lee Mirman waves to the crowd as he walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
Walter Frank strikes a pose for the crowd as he walks the runway.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Walter Frank strikes a pose for the crowd as he walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
Gloria Feibus, Doris Kaplan and Betty Schoenbaum

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Gloria Feibus, Doris Kaplan and Betty Schoenbaum

Buy this Photo
Ruth Manasse, Ronnie Bernard and Margie Nathan

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Ruth Manasse, Ronnie Bernard and Margie Nathan

Buy this Photo
Dee Etshtien smiles at the crowd during the fashion show.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Dee Etshtien smiles at the crowd during the fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Debbie Cohen walks the runway during the Temple Beth Israel fashion show.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Debbie Cohen walks the runway during the Temple Beth Israel fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Molly Schechter and Anne Virag

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Molly Schechter and Anne Virag

Buy this Photo
Diane Gans and Judi Adler

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Diane Gans and Judi Adler

Buy this Photo
Joan Binkow and Susan Newmark

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Joan Binkow and Susan Newmark

Buy this Photo
Susan Newmark walks the runway.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Susan Newmark walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
This year’s fashion show including men’s clothing from Martin Freeman Clothing.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

This year’s fashion show including men’s clothing from Martin Freeman Clothing.

Buy this Photo
The ladies modeled clothing from Evelyn & Arthur.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

The ladies modeled clothing from Evelyn & Arthur.

Buy this Photo
This year’s fashion show including men’s clothing from Martin Freeman Clothing.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

This year’s fashion show including men’s clothing from Martin Freeman Clothing.

Buy this Photo
Len Libman makes his way down the runway.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Len Libman makes his way down the runway.

Buy this Photo
The ladies modeled clothing from Evelyn & Arthur.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

The ladies modeled clothing from Evelyn & Arthur.

Buy this Photo
Share
Temple Beth Israel Women hosted its annual fashion show Feb. 5 at Michael's On East.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It was a day of fun and fashion for the ladies, and some gentlemen, of Temple Beth Israel.

Temple members and friends gathered in the Michael’s On East ballroom Feb. 5 for the Temple Beth Israel Women’s annual fashion show. This year’s female models wore fashions from Evelyn & Arthur and the male models wore looks from Martin Freeman Clothing.

Before the models took to the runway, guests enjoyed lunch, dessert and perusing the raffle items.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement