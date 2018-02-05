Temple Beth Israel walks the runway

It was a day of fun and fashion for the ladies, and some gentlemen, of Temple Beth Israel.

Temple members and friends gathered in the Michael’s On East ballroom Feb. 5 for the Temple Beth Israel Women’s annual fashion show. This year’s female models wore fashions from Evelyn & Arthur and the male models wore looks from Martin Freeman Clothing.

Before the models took to the runway, guests enjoyed lunch, dessert and perusing the raffle items.