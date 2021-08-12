 Skip to main content
Men's Club President Lewis Moyer and board member Sandra Packard

Temple Beth Israel men's club hosts dinner in Sarasota

Marvin and Andy Morse

Rabbi Stephen Sniderman and Lee Mirman

Temple President Stuart Sinai and Carole Shaw

Suzanne Schuster and Allan Goldfarb catch up before dinner.

Barbara Pressman and Suzanne Lutkoff

Starr Gordon and Suzanne Schuster

Members chatted with the others at their table while waiting for dinner.

Bonnie and Len Libman

Neal and Judy Blume

Men and women of the temple got together for dinner on a rainy evening.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

It was party "thyme" for members of Longboat Key's Temple Beth Israel as they gathered Aug. 11 for a Men's Club dinner at Rosemary and Thyme in Sarasota. 

Though it was organized by the men's club,  about 20 men and women of the temple came for a fixed dinner in their own room at the restaurant. In June, the club organized a lunch at Harry's Continental Kitchens on Longboat Key. 

A few didn't make the trek over the Ringling Bridge in the rain, but members of Temple Beth Israel filled up three tables in one room of the restaurant. Attendees found their seats, chatted with those around them and strolled around the room to catch up with everyone who came before dinner. 

