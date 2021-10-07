Temple Beth Israel members meet for dinner on St. Armands Circle

Members of Temple Beth Israel met for a "crabulous" and "fintastic" dinner at Crab and Fin Restaurant on St. Armands Circle, organized by the Men's Club on Oct. 6.

Attendees gathered in a private room, happy they didn't have to venture over the Ringling Bridge and into the construction traffic. It was one of the Men's Club's best-attended dinners yet, with more than 20 people in attendance. Diners made their way to their seats after making the social rounds of the small room and catching up with friends.

The next dinner Temple members will attend will be the welcome back dinner on Nov. 12, when part-time residents will be returning for the winter.