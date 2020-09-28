 Skip to main content
Susan Newmark directed members to the donation section.

Temple Beth Israel hosts Yom Kippur food drive

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020 |

Max Spitzer kept traffic moving at the meal pick-up sector.

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020 |

Paul Skversky lifts donations out of a member's car.

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020 |

Debbie Nyman carries donations to a car waiting to head to Second Chance Last Opportunity.

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020 |

David Gorin and Paul Skversky fill up another car.

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020 |

Kenny Newmark, Debbie Nyman and Carole Cohen

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020 |

Members went one way for meal pick-up and another to drop off donations.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

There were more people at Temple Beth Israel on Sept. 27 than there had been in months. 

But even though it was the morning before Yom Kippur, no one actually went inside. Those who were out and about wore masks and most others stayed in their cars as they either picked up their High Holy Days break-the-fast meals or dropped off donations for Second Chance Last Opportunity.

Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, marks the end of the High Holy Days and the Jewish new year and is the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar. Holding a food drive is not uncommon on Yom Kippur, and Temple Beth Israel has hosted a few in past years. However, in previous years, food was just dropped off in the front hall as folks made their way in for services, but since the High Holy Days are being observed virtually, drive-up was the clear option. 

"The idea is that on a fast day, we give food to people in need," Susan Newmark said. 

Overall, about 30 people dropped off food, filling six cars that led a caravan to Second Chance Last Opportunity. 

