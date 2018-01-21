Temple Beth Israel hosts "A Grand Evening"

It was a "Grand Evening," indeed.

Temple Beth Israel held "A Grand Evening" on Jan. 21 at the Sarasota Yacht Club to thank its patrons and sponsors. SYC's bar area was packed with supporters of the temple celebrating together.

For added entertainment, the temple had two raffles for guests to test their luck in. One raffle had multiple winners, with the prize of picking a wrapped gift off the table, and the other was for a three-day, two-night vacation at an Opal Collection Property.