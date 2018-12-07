Temple Beth Israel celebrates sixth night of Hanukkah

As the concert start time drew nearer, a table in the Temple Beth Israel social hall got more crowded.

As congregants gathered to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah, some of them brought their personal menorahs to the temple and placed them together.

By the time the Sarasota Jewish Chorale concert started, the table was full of seven menorahs that would be lit later as part of the traditional candle lighting.

After the concert, which was complete with the singing of traditional Hanukkah songs, attendees gathered for dinner and the lighting of the menorahs.