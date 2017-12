Temple Beth Israel members shone bright Dec. 12.

Congregants gathered at the temple to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah Tuesday evening. Before the lighting of the menorah, attendees mingled with cocktails and enjoyed a traditional dinner include brisket and latkes with applesauce.

The temple is holding a Chanukah Shabbat service at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15 at the temple, 567 Bay Isles Road.