Teen Court of Sarasota gives out annual scholarships

There were smart young minds in the room on March 27.

Teen Court of Sarasota gave away 11 scholarships to participants of Teen Court on March 27 at Michael's on East. The annual dinner celebrates participants who excel in the program. Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner was the keynote speaker.

The Jenna Hellman Memorial Award was given to Kelly Dorsey, the Katie Self Scholarship Award was given to Owen Feig and the Christine Robinson Scholarship Award was given to Trinity Davis.