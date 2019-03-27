 Skip to main content
Suzanne Jeffreys, Devin Epps and Lashelle Williams

Teen Court of Sarasota gives out annual scholarships

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

The yellow and blue centerpieces reflect the colors in the logo of the Teen Court of Sarasota.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Some of the tables held memories of children throughout the year in Teen Court.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Marilyn Montgomery, Kathy McAllister and Charlie McAllister

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Lee Byron, School Board Chairwoman Jane Goodwin and Katie Self

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Genevieve Dilan, Gia Lopatinsky and Kelly Dorsey

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

David Griffin, Bear Mancinni and Ray Min

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Vicki and Steve Panagiotakis

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

David and Stacey Crawford with Katy Brayer and Jim Lynch

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Executive Director Heather Todd and COO Lori Moran

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Rachel Denton, Lee Byron and Sarasota Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Johnny Robinson plays the piano before the reception begins.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Benjamin Todd and Jacob Todd

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Forest Balderson, Rachel Denton and Deputy Chief of Police Patrick Robinson

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Phyllis Clay and Tameka Burch

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

This award was given to Kelly Dorsey, along with a scholarship.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Trinity Davis, Owen Feig, Massimo Giannini and Dylan Crooks

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

The scholarship award dinner took place on March 27.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

There were smart young minds in the room on March 27.

Teen Court of Sarasota gave away 11 scholarships to participants of Teen Court on March 27 at Michael's on East. The annual dinner celebrates participants who excel in the program. Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner was the keynote speaker. 

The Jenna Hellman Memorial Award was given to Kelly Dorsey, the Katie Self Scholarship Award was given to Owen Feig and the Christine Robinson Scholarship Award was given to Trinity Davis. 

