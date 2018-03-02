Teen Court encourages young women to make HERstory

On March 1, supporters and participants of the nonprofit Teen Court of Sarasota met with teens and young students at the Westin for an evening devoted to inspiring and encouraging girls to feel empowered about choosing a career in law. Panelists, along with keynote speaker Michael Saunders, shared stories of their successes and struggles, and offered advice to aspiring young women interested in following in their footsteps.

“We just want them to be inspired by all our different stories,” panelist Camile Campagna said. “We all took different routes to end up where we are today and I just hope that each of us could reach someone in the audience so that they know that whatever you want to achieve, you can do it.

Campagna, who is the Assistant State Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, joined panelists Shelli Freeland Eddie, Mayor of Sarasota and CEO of Freeland Law Firm, and Deborah Blue, a shareholder at Dickinson and Gibbons P.A.