Sune Venter, Desiree Guiterrez, Jasmine Mendes, Lei'Asha Battle, Brianna Ransomy, Minnah Stein, Tyanna Denord, Alexandra Lu

Teen Court encourages young women to make HERstory

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Rosa Gonzalez, Leah Kolesnikov, Priscilla Gonzalez, Madison Silverthrown, Summer Proctor, Alicia Manna, Jade McCarter, Tonya Kolesnikov and Shandra Polynice

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Kyle Butter and Melinda Marty

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Debbi Benedict and Lashelle Williams

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Volunteer judge Robert Young with Gabriella Macias and Abraham Sanchez

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Kyle Butler of Rise talks with Jacob Todd, Benjamin Todd and Bryce Potter.

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Emma and Wayne Parrish

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Aaron Cook and Sune Venter of the Boys and Girls Club

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Teen Court board member Stefan Campagna with his wife Camile and newborn Jaxon.

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Melinda Marty, Kelly Borth and Christine Soulas

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Tamara Williams with Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

Sarasota Military Academy students Haley Coolady, Valerie Wojckil, Guadalupe Perez, Kalah Norvile, Mark Neese, Sarah Bleckmer, David Casas and teacher Hope White

Friday, Mar. 2, 2018 |

In celebration of Women's History Month, Teen Court of Sarasota hosted its second annual Making HERstory panel discussion.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On March 1, supporters and participants of the nonprofit Teen Court of Sarasota met with teens and young students at the Westin for an evening devoted to inspiring and encouraging girls to feel empowered about choosing a career in law. Panelists, along with keynote speaker Michael Saunders, shared stories of their successes and struggles, and offered advice to aspiring young women interested in following in their footsteps.

“We just want them to be inspired by all our different stories,” panelist Camile Campagna said. “We all took different routes to end up where we are today and I just hope that each of us could reach someone in the audience so that they know that whatever you want to achieve, you can do it.

Campagna, who is the Assistant State Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, joined panelists Shelli Freeland Eddie, Mayor of Sarasota and CEO of Freeland Law Firm, and Deborah Blue, a shareholder at Dickinson and Gibbons P.A.

