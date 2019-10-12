Teams race across Sarasota for SPARCC scavenger hunt

Sarasota was transformed into a veritable treasure map as 160 players raced across the city during SPARCC's Amazing Raise scavenger hunt Oct. 13.

Participants worked out clues and drove to hotspots across Sarasota to win points to put themselves on the board. Teams competed in challenges including a Christmas ornament toss, NERF target practice, dunk tanks, relay races, bike-riding contests, and more.

The players returned to Michael's On East for the raucous Raise the Roof afterparty when the race had finished. When the points had been tallied, The #CiaoBellas and the Fearsome Force were celebrated as the scavenger hunt winners and the top fundraisers, respectively.

SPARCC raised more than $104,000 by the end of the night.