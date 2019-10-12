 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The #CiaoBellas — consisting of Tammy Karp, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Donna Koffman, Melissa Morsli, Ashley Kozel, Lauren Bermudez, Shari Phillips and Elisabeth Waters - won this year's Amazing Raise scavenger hunt.

Teams race across Sarasota for SPARCC scavenger hunt

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

The #CiaoBellas — consisting of Tammy Karp, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Donna Koffman, Melissa Morsli, Ashley Kozel, Lauren Bermudez, Shari Phillips and Elisabeth Waters - won this year's Amazing Raise scavenger hunt.

Buy this Photo
Chairwomen Ariane Dart, Jennie Lascelle and Jamie Becker

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Chairwomen Ariane Dart, Jennie Lascelle and Jamie Becker

Buy this Photo
President and CEO Jessica Hays and Director of Development Mary Ellen Mancini

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

President and CEO Jessica Hays and Director of Development Mary Ellen Mancini

Buy this Photo
The Fearsome Force

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

The Fearsome Force

Buy this Photo
Director of Development Mary Ellen Mancini relayed instructions to the teams.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Director of Development Mary Ellen Mancini relayed instructions to the teams.

Buy this Photo
The Winguardians

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

The Winguardians

Buy this Photo
Girl Gang + 1

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Girl Gang + 1

Buy this Photo
Kurt Lucas, Renee Phinney and Glen Reith

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Kurt Lucas, Renee Phinney and Glen Reith

Buy this Photo
Andrea Silvergleit, Beth Bailey and Lisa Berger

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Andrea Silvergleit, Beth Bailey and Lisa Berger

Buy this Photo
Tammy and Sarah Karp

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Tammy and Sarah Karp

Buy this Photo
Shari Phillips, Tomeika Hunter-Koski and Melissa Morsli

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Shari Phillips, Tomeika Hunter-Koski and Melissa Morsli

Buy this Photo
Cole and Jack Collins with John Smith

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Cole and Jack Collins with John Smith

Buy this Photo
Hank and Charlotte Hinman

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Hank and Charlotte Hinman

Buy this Photo
Trish Hand, Shannon Pokorski and Lori Cessa

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Trish Hand, Shannon Pokorski and Lori Cessa

Buy this Photo
Melissa Perin, Megan Heller and Heather Suescun

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Melissa Perin, Megan Heller and Heather Suescun

Buy this Photo
Kim Ledesmia, Ali Jaynes and Daria Ferreira

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Kim Ledesmia, Ali Jaynes and Daria Ferreira

Buy this Photo
Paul Tarantino, Sue and Charlie Wilson and Courney Tarantino

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Paul Tarantino, Sue and Charlie Wilson and Courney Tarantino

Buy this Photo
Valeri Moules and Sherri Baker

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Valeri Moules and Sherri Baker

Buy this Photo
Brandy Coffey, Chacha Sunshine, Denise Verhuel and Randie Rapkin

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Brandy Coffey, Chacha Sunshine, Denise Verhuel and Randie Rapkin

Buy this Photo
April Paine and Jennifer Reed

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

April Paine and Jennifer Reed

Buy this Photo
Beth Bopp, President and CEO Jessica Hays, Melissa Long, Meredith Piazza and Lindsay Howell

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Beth Bopp, President and CEO Jessica Hays, Melissa Long, Meredith Piazza and Lindsay Howell

Buy this Photo
The Barmash Group

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

The Barmash Group

Buy this Photo
Nina Meyer and Becky Searcy

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Nina Meyer and Becky Searcy

Buy this Photo
Brian and Stephanie Hanson

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Brian and Stephanie Hanson

Buy this Photo
Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 |

Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Buy this Photo
Share
SPARCC's Amazing Raise scavenger hunt and Raise the Roof party were held Oct. 13.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Sarasota was transformed into a veritable treasure map as 160 players raced across the city during SPARCC's Amazing Raise scavenger hunt Oct. 13.

Participants worked out clues and drove to hotspots across Sarasota to win points to put themselves on the board. Teams competed in challenges including a Christmas ornament toss, NERF target practice, dunk tanks, relay races, bike-riding contests, and more.

The players returned to Michael's On East for the raucous Raise the Roof afterparty when the race had finished. When the points had been tallied, The #CiaoBellas and the Fearsome Force were celebrated as the scavenger hunt winners and the top fundraisers, respectively.

SPARCC raised more than $104,000 by the end of the night. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement