 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Satchel's volunteers Allison Sadar and Amanda Burrow

Taste of St. Armands showcases the area's culinary talents

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Satchel's volunteers Allison Sadar and Amanda Burrow

Buy this Photo
Tom and Marilyn LaConte

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Tom and Marilyn LaConte

Buy this Photo
Blu Kouzina offered two types of tidbits.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Blu Kouzina offered two types of tidbits.

Buy this Photo
Nancy Rogers and Patti Bosco

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Nancy Rogers and Patti Bosco

Buy this Photo
Chelsea Sandoval prepares a plate of grouper.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Chelsea Sandoval prepares a plate of grouper.

Buy this Photo
The line at Tommy Bahama was deep at the beginning of the event.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

The line at Tommy Bahama was deep at the beginning of the event.

Buy this Photo
Anne Andorn waits to see what she won from Satchel's while Page Knoebel watches.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Anne Andorn waits to see what she won from Satchel's while Page Knoebel watches.

Buy this Photo
Speaks Clam Bar offered a wheel to spin for freebies.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Speaks Clam Bar offered a wheel to spin for freebies.

Buy this Photo
Nancy and John Zalick with Bill Cross

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Nancy and John Zalick with Bill Cross

Buy this Photo
Jamie Thomas and Lori Richards

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Jamie Thomas and Lori Richards

Buy this Photo
Bob and Debra Cripodi

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Bob and Debra Cripodi

Buy this Photo
Shaikh Rasool, Kerri McCarthy and Sonia and Scott MacQueen

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Shaikh Rasool, Kerri McCarthy and Sonia and Scott MacQueen

Buy this Photo
Mary and Ed Rossi and Diane Sterner

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Mary and Ed Rossi and Diane Sterner

Buy this Photo
Vicki and Brent Jones

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Vicki and Brent Jones

Buy this Photo
Daiquiri Deck offered seafood mac and cheese.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Daiquiri Deck offered seafood mac and cheese.

Buy this Photo
Attendees mingled under twinkling lights.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Attendees mingled under twinkling lights.

Buy this Photo
Wagner Realty's Jerry and Kathy Zaferatos sell raffle tickets.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Wagner Realty's Jerry and Kathy Zaferatos sell raffle tickets.

Buy this Photo
Richard and Karen Farkas with Brian Baxter

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Richard and Karen Farkas with Brian Baxter

Buy this Photo
Jason Burns from Lynches Pub & Grub

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Jason Burns from Lynches Pub & Grub

Buy this Photo
Ron Bates and Randy Lasley

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Ron Bates and Randy Lasley

Buy this Photo
Elena Alarcon and Jesus Padilla from Columbia Restaurant

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Elena Alarcon and Jesus Padilla from Columbia Restaurant

Buy this Photo
Diane Mellert and Terry Bailey

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Diane Mellert and Terry Bailey

Buy this Photo
Sherrie St. Amant and Kate Rowlands

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Sherrie St. Amant and Kate Rowlands

Buy this Photo
Attendees enjoyed a twinkling evening in St. Armands Circle.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Attendees enjoyed a twinkling evening in St. Armands Circle.

Buy this Photo
Steve and Carolyn Roehrig

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Steve and Carolyn Roehrig

Buy this Photo
Doug Jingst, Kevin Bales, Mary Ann Miller and Violeta Grassfield

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Doug Jingst, Kevin Bales, Mary Ann Miller and Violeta Grassfield

Buy this Photo
Share
The food festival offered light bites, drinks and raffle prizes.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Fans of food spent their Saturday night at St. Armands Circle, getting a taste of what the dining and shopping hotbed of the Sarasota keys has to offer. 

The 10th annual Taste of St. Armands event on Jan. 18 offered tidbits from 13 local restaurants, including Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar and Store, Columbia Restaurant, Speaks Clam Bar and Carousel’s Soft Serve Icery. Circle shops also contributed to the bevy of raffle prizes, such as local cruises, art and home goods. 

Seafood dominated the array of selections, including crab cakes from Zota Beach Resort and grouper from Tommy Bahama. The latter also served key lime pie bites and their Crazy Cuban drink, creating a line at the tent that ebbed and flowed throughout the night. Chef Joe Pelosi of Tommy Bahama said they prepped 900 key lime bites in preparation for the event. 

Wagner Realty and the St. Armands Circle Association sponsored the event, which benefited Satchel’s Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary. 

Related Stories

Advertisement