Taste of St. Armands showcases the area's culinary talents

Fans of food spent their Saturday night at St. Armands Circle, getting a taste of what the dining and shopping hotbed of the Sarasota keys has to offer.

The 10th annual Taste of St. Armands event on Jan. 18 offered tidbits from 13 local restaurants, including Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar and Store, Columbia Restaurant, Speaks Clam Bar and Carousel’s Soft Serve Icery. Circle shops also contributed to the bevy of raffle prizes, such as local cruises, art and home goods.

Seafood dominated the array of selections, including crab cakes from Zota Beach Resort and grouper from Tommy Bahama. The latter also served key lime pie bites and their Crazy Cuban drink, creating a line at the tent that ebbed and flowed throughout the night. Chef Joe Pelosi of Tommy Bahama said they prepped 900 key lime bites in preparation for the event.

Wagner Realty and the St. Armands Circle Association sponsored the event, which benefited Satchel’s Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary.