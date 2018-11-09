Tara Elementary celebrates veterans, first responders

Wearing red, white and blue, fourth-grade students at Tara Elementary School grinned wide as they shouted out the 50 united states in alphabetical order.

The song, "Fifty Nifty United States" is a school favorite each year during the fourth-grade's Veterans Day performance, this year held Nov. 9.

More than 700 children and about 100 parents packed into the cafeteria to watch the performance, featuring songs like "God Bless America" and a slideshow honoring former or active military and first responders who are relatives of students and school staff.