 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tara Elementary School third-grade teacher Katelyn Fulghum got to snuggle with her 5-year-old daughter Ella, a kindergartner, during the show.

Tara Elementary celebrates veterans, first responders

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Tara Elementary School third-grade teacher Katelyn Fulghum got to snuggle with her 5-year-old daughter Ella, a kindergartner, during the show.

Buy this Photo
Peyton Painter is all smiles as he and other fourth-graders pile on to the stage.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Peyton Painter is all smiles as he and other fourth-graders pile on to the stage.

Buy this Photo
Kindergarten student Jaxon Turasz wears a patriotic hat for the celebration. He said the "Pledge of Allegiance" before joining in on the national anthem.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Kindergarten student Jaxon Turasz wears a patriotic hat for the celebration. He said the "Pledge of Allegiance" before joining in on the national anthem.

Buy this Photo
Fifth-grader Aurelius Pena presents the colors to lead off the presentation.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Fifth-grader Aurelius Pena presents the colors to lead off the presentation.

Buy this Photo
Mya Williams, Mei Bingham, Tremaine Christmas and Ella Rodgers welcome guests and share the history of Veterans Day.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Mya Williams, Mei Bingham, Tremaine Christmas and Ella Rodgers welcome guests and share the history of Veterans Day.

Buy this Photo
Lt. Chris Campbell, a firefighter with the City of Bradenton Fire Department, stands to be recognized, along with other veterans and first responders.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Lt. Chris Campbell, a firefighter with the City of Bradenton Fire Department, stands to be recognized, along with other veterans and first responders.

Buy this Photo
Music teacher Barbara Siffermann loves teaching traditional patriotic songs to the children.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Music teacher Barbara Siffermann loves teaching traditional patriotic songs to the children.

Buy this Photo
Giovanni Garcia, Jayke Maracle and Riley Shae sing about living in America.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Giovanni Garcia, Jayke Maracle and Riley Shae sing about living in America.

Buy this Photo
Hunter Norfleet and Tuong Thai sing about the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Hunter Norfleet and Tuong Thai sing about the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

Buy this Photo
Timothy Bishop says "This land was made for you and me."

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Timothy Bishop says "This land was made for you and me."

Buy this Photo
Mya Williams finishes the song "This Land is Your Land."

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Mya Williams finishes the song "This Land is Your Land."

Buy this Photo
Isabella Miller and Ragan Wilson salute veterans and first responders before a slideshow begins.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Isabella Miller and Ragan Wilson salute veterans and first responders before a slideshow begins.

Buy this Photo
Kylie Anderson, Jaslene Ulloa and Janellis Torres sing "This land was made for you and me."

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Kylie Anderson, Jaslene Ulloa and Janellis Torres sing "This land was made for you and me."

Buy this Photo
Kylie Brandt, Jocelyn Jaramillo-Moreno, Lilly Maracle and Trinity Nguyen sing "Fifty Nifty United States."

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Kylie Brandt, Jocelyn Jaramillo-Moreno, Lilly Maracle and Trinity Nguyen sing "Fifty Nifty United States."

Buy this Photo
Ella Rodgers thanks guests for attending.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Ella Rodgers thanks guests for attending.

Buy this Photo
Yazan Samara says "God bless America" as he thanks attendees and dismisses the crowd.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Yazan Samara says "God bless America" as he thanks attendees and dismisses the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Share
Fourth-graders give patriotic performance in honor of Veterans Day.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Wearing red, white and blue, fourth-grade students at Tara Elementary School grinned wide as they shouted out the 50 united states in alphabetical order.

The song, "Fifty Nifty United States" is a school favorite each year during the fourth-grade's Veterans Day performance, this year held Nov. 9.

More than 700 children and about 100 parents packed into the cafeteria to watch the performance, featuring songs like "God Bless America" and a slideshow honoring former or active military and first responders who are relatives of students and school staff.

Related Stories

Advertisement