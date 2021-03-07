 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
One of Diane Gallo Van Ess' paintings.

Tangerine Bay Club artists showcase recent works

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

One of Diane Gallo Van Ess' paintings.

Buy this Photo
Residents left their works up throughout the evening.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Residents left their works up throughout the evening.

Buy this Photo
One resident's contribution was his 2020 project of earning a degree from Johns Hopkins.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

One resident's contribution was his 2020 project of earning a degree from Johns Hopkins.

Buy this Photo
Residents left their works up throughout the evening.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Residents left their works up throughout the evening.

Buy this Photo
Catherine Da Ponte, Karen Beaumont, Kelly Mastria, Carol Peschel, Nancy Lutzke and Walter Stark

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Catherine Da Ponte, Karen Beaumont, Kelly Mastria, Carol Peschel, Nancy Lutzke and Walter Stark

Buy this Photo
Residents caught up with friends they haven't seen in a long time.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Residents caught up with friends they haven't seen in a long time.

Buy this Photo
Bright paintings dotted the pool area.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Bright paintings dotted the pool area.

Buy this Photo
Rhoda Cooper and Bonney Libman

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Rhoda Cooper and Bonney Libman

Buy this Photo
Rhoda Cooper and Bonney Libman admire their neighbors' stitching.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Rhoda Cooper and Bonney Libman admire their neighbors' stitching.

Buy this Photo
Rhoda Cooper and Bonney Libman admire their neighbors' stitching.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Rhoda Cooper and Bonney Libman admire their neighbors' stitching.

Buy this Photo
Dana Lapekas and Kathy Mosak

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Dana Lapekas and Kathy Mosak

Buy this Photo
Clare Villari, right, shows her needlepoint to Nancy Lutzke.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Clare Villari, right, shows her needlepoint to Nancy Lutzke.

Buy this Photo
Diane Gallo Van Ess with her lemon painting and homemade limoncello.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Diane Gallo Van Ess with her lemon painting and homemade limoncello.

Buy this Photo
Residents could grab a bite to eat, framed by another painting.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Residents could grab a bite to eat, framed by another painting.

Buy this Photo
Hand sanitizers were offered at the welcome table.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Hand sanitizers were offered at the welcome table.

Buy this Photo
Joan Kay with her art piece at the welcoming table.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Joan Kay with her art piece at the welcoming table.

Buy this Photo
Paintings were propped up around the pool area.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Paintings were propped up around the pool area.

Buy this Photo
Clare Villari was inspired by the children's story "Make Way for Ducklings."

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Clare Villari was inspired by the children's story "Make Way for Ducklings."

Buy this Photo
Jody Berebitsky, Sue Wells and Clare Villari

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Jody Berebitsky, Sue Wells and Clare Villari

Buy this Photo
Bob Beaumont with his photograph of One Sarasota.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Bob Beaumont with his photograph of One Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Residents mingled amongst the art.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Residents mingled amongst the art.

Buy this Photo
Mindee Marks sold pottery at her table.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Mindee Marks sold pottery at her table.

Buy this Photo
Mindee Marks with her pottery.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Mindee Marks with her pottery.

Buy this Photo
A painting of the sunset over Longboat Key.

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

A painting of the sunset over Longboat Key.

Buy this Photo
Polly Stark, Ivan Kushen and Catherine Da Ponte

Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 |

Polly Stark, Ivan Kushen and Catherine Da Ponte

Buy this Photo
Share
Several homeowners at Tangerine Bay Club work in various mediums and showcase their work once a year.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

At Tangerine Bay Club, resident artists and art admirers gathered for their first social event in a year on March 7. 

Homeowners brought out their projects from over the past year and displayed them in the condo's pool area in a continuation of the community's annual tradition. Diane Gallo Van Ess, artist and social chair for the community, found out about her neighbors' shared penchant for creating and started organizing an annual gallery event. The 2020 event was done just before COVID-19 shut everything down, and this event was the first entry back on the social calendar. 

"We have so much going on, we have to show everything here," Gallo Van Ess said.

Art in many mediums was represented, from pottery to oil painting to photography to textiles. Gallo Van Ess sold two of her paintings and planned to donate the funds to the island's emergency responders. Susan Goodfriend had a slideshow of her travel photography playing and displayed a few of her creations from the community's Stitch and Chat group. 

"We are so proud and happy," Susan Goodfriend said. "I started the Stitch and Chat about three years ago, and it was a slow start. Now people are putting things out and have shawls and things they're so proud of. It just warms my heart." 

Residents masked up or wore bracelets denoting their vaccinated status and caught up with friends long missed. Gallo Van Ess said she had several residents thank her for organizing the event and bringing people together again. 

Related Stories

Advertisement