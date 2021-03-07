Tangerine Bay Club artists showcase recent works

At Tangerine Bay Club, resident artists and art admirers gathered for their first social event in a year on March 7.

Homeowners brought out their projects from over the past year and displayed them in the condo's pool area in a continuation of the community's annual tradition. Diane Gallo Van Ess, artist and social chair for the community, found out about her neighbors' shared penchant for creating and started organizing an annual gallery event. The 2020 event was done just before COVID-19 shut everything down, and this event was the first entry back on the social calendar.

"We have so much going on, we have to show everything here," Gallo Van Ess said.

Art in many mediums was represented, from pottery to oil painting to photography to textiles. Gallo Van Ess sold two of her paintings and planned to donate the funds to the island's emergency responders. Susan Goodfriend had a slideshow of her travel photography playing and displayed a few of her creations from the community's Stitch and Chat group.

"We are so proud and happy," Susan Goodfriend said. "I started the Stitch and Chat about three years ago, and it was a slow start. Now people are putting things out and have shawls and things they're so proud of. It just warms my heart."

Residents masked up or wore bracelets denoting their vaccinated status and caught up with friends long missed. Gallo Van Ess said she had several residents thank her for organizing the event and bringing people together again.