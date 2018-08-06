Sustainable Seafood Dinner serves "trash fish"

Seafood fans and food lovers alike attended the 5th annual Sustainable Seafood Dinner, formerly Trash Fish dinner, on Aug. 5 at The Francis.

To start the event, chefs from area restaurants, including Owens Fish Camp, The Summerhouse, Marvista, Fins At Sharky's, Made, Jack Dusty and Mattison's, served lite bites for guests to try. Champagne was served throughout the beginning of the evening and local breweries poured samples of their latest taps.

Guests were also able to learn about sustainable seafood from organizations such as Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch. The organizations say to avoid some fish because of the way their are caught or farmed, which has environmental consequences. Some of the best options guests were able to try at the event were Lionfish and Barramundi.

After the cocktail hour, guests made their way into Louies Modern, where they were served a seated dinner and dessert from Louies Modern, Seafood Shack, Indigenous, The Sandbar and Siesta Key Oyster Bar.