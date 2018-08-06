 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Tracy Freeman, Steve Phelps and Nikki Logan-Curran

Sustainable Seafood Dinner serves "trash fish"

Last year, the event was branded from Trash Fish to the Sustainable Seafood Dinner.

Guests were given a Turvis tumbler and a metal straw.

Ai and Monica Streacker, Vicki Ondis and Stewart Pemberton

Phyllis Ploener and Bobbi Lorry

Patrick Perrelli, Veronica Clinton and Emma Kate Silvestri

Amy Warren and Cindy Black

Michael Riley and Erik Mininsohn

Linda Manlove and Eric Barker

Tina Bossy Freeman, Matthew Freeman, Mary Smith and Scott and Rebecca Purinton

Mattison's served a lionfish deviled egg with bacon jam.

Jack Dusty served a Siesta Key Rum curved Tripetail.

Fins at Sharkys conveniently served its mutton snapper ceviche on spoons.

Owens Fish Camp served albacore tuna for guests.

Brewing companies, such as Darwin Brewing Co., served beer for guests to try.

Cindi and Derrick Wozniak

Maria and Jose Viera

Nick Vaccaro serves plates of fried Louisiana oyster from Made.

Stephanie Brown and Jennifer Edelson

Tim Jaegar donated two paintings for a silent auction.

Guests ate dinner in Louies Modern after the cocktail hour.

The 5th annual dinner was hosted Aug. 5 at The Francis.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Seafood fans and food lovers alike attended the 5th annual Sustainable Seafood Dinner, formerly Trash Fish dinner, on Aug. 5 at The Francis. 

To start the event, chefs from area restaurants, including Owens Fish Camp, The Summerhouse, Marvista, Fins At Sharky's, Made, Jack Dusty and Mattison's, served lite bites for guests to try. Champagne was served throughout the beginning of the evening and local breweries poured samples of their latest taps. 

Guests were also able to learn about sustainable seafood from organizations such as Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch. The organizations say to avoid some fish because of the way their are caught or farmed, which has environmental consequences. Some of the best options guests were able to try at the event were Lionfish and Barramundi. 

After the cocktail hour, guests made their way into Louies Modern, where they were served a seated dinner and dessert from Louies Modern, Seafood Shack, Indigenous, The Sandbar and Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

