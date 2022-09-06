Students have grand time at McNeal Elementary in Lakewood Ranch

Susan Connelly took advantage of every moment she had with her granddaughter Makaila Connelly, who is a fifth grader, during Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School's Grandparents Luncheon.

"It's tearing me up that she's going to be going to middle school," Susan Connelly said.

Although the grandparents luncheon Sept. 6 is Makaila Connelly's last, Susan Connelly has a few more years of luncheons with her granddaughter Alyssa Connelly, who is in first grade.

The luncheon was bittersweet for Jim and Maureen McNally because it was their last with their granddaughter Emily Flesche, a fifth grader.

"I can't believe she's already in fifth grade," Maureen McNally said.

Jim McNally said the fact Flesche is going to middle school won't stop him from having lunch with her when she's in middle school.

"I'll find a way," Jim McNally said with a laugh. "The extra time with her is always good."