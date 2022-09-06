 Skip to main content
Jim McNally, fifth grader Emily Flesche and Maureen McNeally can't believe it's their last grandparents luncheon. "I can't believe she's already in fifth grade," Maureen McNally says.

Students have grand time at McNeal Elementary in Lakewood Ranch

Beverly and Bob Williams love having lunch with their grandchildren. Major Crisp is a second grader and Macy Crisp is a fifth grader.

Parent-Teacher Organization members Jessica Chamielarski, Kerry Stava, Teresa Johansen and Jennifer Shirley serve lunch during the grandparents luncheon.

Caroll Routh hugs her grandson Kyle Fox, who is in first grade.

Marla Freda looks at books with her granddaughter Cecilia Freda, who is in fifth grade.

Alicia Beam, fifth grader Albree Craig and her grandfather Randy Beam enjoy their last grandparents luncheon together. "She's growing up so fast," Randy Beam says.

First grader Gavin Deshaies shops with his grandmother Donna Morin at the book fair. "I'm going to get another book, too," Deshaies says.

Fifth grader Macy Crisp hugs her grandfather Bob Williams.

Fifth grader Phillip Gutek has lunch with his grandfather Brian Arledge. "I've always enjoyed coming here and going to the book fair after," Arledge says.

Susan Connelly can't believe her granddaughter Makaila Connelly is already in fifth grade. "It's tearing me up that she's going to be going to middle school," Susan Connelly says.

Dozens of grandparents enjoy an outdoor lunch with their grandchildren before heading to the book fair.

Willie Cauthen and Peggy Cauthen have a great time eating lunch with their granddaughter Cali Cuthen.

Rahmi Arslan and his wife, Filomera Arslan, are excited for their first grandparents luncheon with their granddaughter Alaina Arslan.

The annual Grandparents Luncheon once again a festive gathering for both students and their grandparents.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Susan Connelly took advantage of every moment she had with her granddaughter Makaila Connelly, who is a fifth grader, during Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School's Grandparents Luncheon. 

"It's tearing me up that she's going to be going to middle school," Susan Connelly said. 

Although the grandparents luncheon Sept. 6 is Makaila Connelly's last, Susan Connelly has a few more years of luncheons with her granddaughter Alyssa Connelly, who is in first grade. 

The luncheon was bittersweet for Jim and Maureen McNally because it was their last with their granddaughter Emily Flesche, a fifth grader. 

"I can't believe she's already in fifth grade," Maureen McNally said. 

Jim McNally said the fact Flesche is going to middle school won't stop him from having lunch with her when she's in middle school. 

"I'll find a way," Jim McNally said with a laugh. "The extra time with her is always good."

