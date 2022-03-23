 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sterling Michel, Phillip King and Diana Michel

Students cook up meals at Hospitabull

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Sterling Michel, Phillip King and Diana Michel

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

David and Donna Koffman

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

David and Donna Koffman

Jay Riley with Sandra and Tony Stone

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Jay Riley with Sandra and Tony Stone

Hundreds of guests filled the Ritz-Carlton ballroom

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Hundreds of guests filled the Ritz-Carlton ballroom

Brittany Fisher cooks up spinach and grilled mushrooms.

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Brittany Fisher cooks up spinach and grilled mushrooms.

Khalid Khalil, Vanessa Weber and Rajesh Khubchandani

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Khalid Khalil, Vanessa Weber and Rajesh Khubchandani

Karen Holbrook and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Karen Holbrook and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Dr. Anila Jain, Bill Mariotti and Dr. Mona Jain

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Dr. Anila Jain, Bill Mariotti and Dr. Mona Jain

Tom Haines and Julianne Corlew

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Tom Haines and Julianne Corlew

Karen Holbrook and scholarship recipient Patricia Brylska

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Karen Holbrook and scholarship recipient Patricia Brylska

Greg and Karissa Campbell

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Greg and Karissa Campbell

Elizabeth Moore and John Knowles

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Elizabeth Moore and John Knowles

Shelby Conner and Erin Dugan

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022 |

Shelby Conner and Erin Dugan

Share
HospitaBull 2022 was held March 22.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Hospitality Management program students put their knowledge to the test and cooked up dishes at the annual HospitaBull dinner at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

As is custom with the annual culinary event, USF students prepared a number of dishes and served them to the school's longtime supporters. Students also passed out hors d'oeuvres to guests mingling during the cocktail hour.

Instructor Joe Askren introduced the program before guests heard remarks from Karen Holbrook, interim dean Cihan Cobanoglu and USF president Rhea Law.

Patricia Brylska received this year's student scholarship. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement