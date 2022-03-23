Students cook up meals at Hospitabull

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Hospitality Management program students put their knowledge to the test and cooked up dishes at the annual HospitaBull dinner at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

As is custom with the annual culinary event, USF students prepared a number of dishes and served them to the school's longtime supporters. Students also passed out hors d'oeuvres to guests mingling during the cocktail hour.

Instructor Joe Askren introduced the program before guests heard remarks from Karen Holbrook, interim dean Cihan Cobanoglu and USF president Rhea Law.

Patricia Brylska received this year's student scholarship.