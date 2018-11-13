Students celebrate Veterans Day

After hearing hundreds of children at Freedom Elementary School excitedly sing the "United States Armed Forces Medley," Gill Ruderman and other members of VFW Post 12055 headed outside Nov. 13 to further celebrate military veterans during the school's annual Let Freedom Ring Ceremony.

Ruderman, accompanied by students Abygail Jimenez, Briley Fleeman, Jessica Enchautegui-Mauldin and Olivia Michaels, raised the American flag, before others joined in raising flags for other branches of service.

"It's so heartwarming to see these kids," Ruderman said. "I think they're starting to appreciate what the people before them have done."

Freedom's annual Let Freedom Ring Ceremony, held inside and in the school's outdoor Let Freedom Ring Courtyward, included patriotic performances by fifth-grade students, the ringing of the courtyard bell, raising of the flags and recognizing active military, veterans, emergency responders and law enforcement.