Fifth-grader Jose Reyes presents the colors at the beginning of the ceremony.

Students celebrate Veterans Day

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Fifth-grader Jose Reyes presents the colors at the beginning of the ceremony.

VFW Post 12055 member Graham Ellis, who served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance.

VFW Post 12055 member Graham Ellis, who served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Olivia Michaels, Julia Miller and Maya Noon-Rajal perform a patriotic song. They know all the words.

Olivia Michaels, Julia Miller and Maya Noon-Rajal perform a patriotic song. They know all the words.

Military veteran and founder of GreenZone Hero John Krotec tells children freedom means opportunity. "You can accomplish anything you want to in your lives if you never quit," he said.

Military veteran and founder of GreenZone Hero John Krotec tells children freedom means opportunity. "You can accomplish anything you want to in your lives if you never quit," he said.

Ma'Kala Hull claps after hearing guest speaker John Krotec share about what freedom means to him.

Ma'Kala Hull claps after hearing guest speaker John Krotec share about what freedom means to him.

Tyler Owens sings about freedom with the rest of his fifth-grade class.

Tyler Owens sings about freedom with the rest of his fifth-grade class.

Micah Parsley, front, keeps rhythm for patriotic number.

Micah Parsley, front, keeps rhythm for patriotic number.

Veterans stand when music plays for their respective branch of military.

Veterans stand when music plays for their respective branch of military.

VFW Post 12055's Gill Ruderman, center, carries the American flag to be raised in the courtyard. He is helped by (clockwise from front left) Abygail Jimenez, Briley Fleeman, Jessica Enchautegui-Mauldin and Olivia Michaels.

VFW Post 12055's Gill Ruderman, center, carries the American flag to be raised in the courtyard. He is helped by (clockwise from front left) Abygail Jimenez, Briley Fleeman, Jessica Enchautegui-Mauldin and Olivia Michaels.

VFW Post 12055 veteran Gill Ruderman raises the American flag with the help of Freedom students in the school's courtyard.

VFW Post 12055 veteran Gill Ruderman raises the American flag with the help of Freedom students in the school's courtyard.

VFW Post 12055 member Charlie Busack, a Vietnam veteran, raises the U.S. Air Force flag in the courtyard with the help of students Naomi Geffrard and Kailen Monceaux (not pictured).

VFW Post 12055 member Charlie Busack, a Vietnam veteran, raises the U.S. Air Force flag in the courtyard with the help of students Naomi Geffrard and Kailen Monceaux (not pictured).

All the branches of military were represented with flags in the courtyard.

All the branches of military were represented with flags in the courtyard.

Edmundo Ramos and Olivia Llambes ring the freedom courtyard bell with the help of Assistant Principal Michele Danowski.

Edmundo Ramos and Olivia Llambes ring the freedom courtyard bell with the help of Assistant Principal Michele Danowski.

Kindergarten student Jalee Harnish proudly waves her flag during a post-ceremony song.

Kindergarten student Jalee Harnish proudly waves her flag during a post-ceremony song.

Five-year-old Abigail Carlisle waves American flags during a song to conclude the ceremony.

Five-year-old Abigail Carlisle waves American flags during a song to conclude the ceremony.

Annual ceremony celebrates military, first responders at Freedom Elementary.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

After hearing hundreds of children at Freedom Elementary School excitedly sing the "United States Armed Forces Medley," Gill Ruderman and other members of VFW Post 12055 headed outside Nov. 13 to further celebrate military veterans during the school's annual Let Freedom Ring Ceremony.

Ruderman, accompanied by students Abygail Jimenez, Briley Fleeman, Jessica Enchautegui-Mauldin and Olivia Michaels, raised the American flag, before others joined in raising flags for other branches of service.

"It's so heartwarming to see these kids," Ruderman said. "I think they're starting to appreciate what the people before them have done."

Freedom's annual Let Freedom Ring Ceremony, held inside and in the school's outdoor Let Freedom Ring Courtyward, included patriotic performances by fifth-grade students, the ringing of the courtyard bell, raising of the flags and recognizing active military, veterans, emergency responders and law enforcement.

