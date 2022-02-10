 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The men's club put out their banner to announce the party.

St. Mary's men's club gets together for Super Bowl party

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

The men's club put out their banner to announce the party.

Bob Soper bets on the winner.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Bob Soper bets on the winner.

Chuck Sobieck and Chuck DiNatale

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Chuck Sobieck and Chuck DiNatale

Albin Sikora and Jeff Gooderham

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Albin Sikora and Jeff Gooderham

Buccaneers fans were the most plentiful at the party.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Buccaneers fans were the most plentiful at the party.

Rev. Robert Dziedziak, Vinny Flynn and Dave Endean

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Rev. Robert Dziedziak, Vinny Flynn and Dave Endean

Jim Soper and Tim Vincent

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Jim Soper and Tim Vincent

The table was laden with foods you'd also find at a tailgate.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

The table was laden with foods you'd also find at a tailgate.

Chuck DiNatale served up homemade chili.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Chuck DiNatale served up homemade chili.

Chuck Sobieck and Lenny DiStefano put together pulled pork sandwiches.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Chuck Sobieck and Lenny DiStefano put together pulled pork sandwiches.

Steve Golia and Mike Cichon

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Steve Golia and Mike Cichon

George Sestak and Jack Mueller

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

George Sestak and Jack Mueller

Share
The men of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church gathered for hot dogs and football trivia.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Though there were no Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams fans in attendance, everyone at the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church men's club Super Bowl get-together had an opinion on who will win the big game.

At a social event for the group on Feb. 9, the Super Bowl picks were split nearly down the middle. Nine attendees picked the Bengals, while seven will be rooting for the Rams on Feb. 13. 

Men's club President Chuck Sobieck helped organize the party, where attendees donned the colors of their hometown teams. There were Packers fans, Bills enthusiasts, Patriots aficionados, Bears devotees and of course, Buccaneers supporters. 

There were grilled hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches to snack on, along with a vat of Chuck DiNatale's homemade chili. Lenny DiStefano and Chuck Sobieck dished up the sandwiches and put them out next to the dessert table, which featured cookies and beer. After getting their fill of tailgate food, the men settled in to play football trivia. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement