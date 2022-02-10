St. Mary's men's club gets together for Super Bowl party

Though there were no Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams fans in attendance, everyone at the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church men's club Super Bowl get-together had an opinion on who will win the big game.

At a social event for the group on Feb. 9, the Super Bowl picks were split nearly down the middle. Nine attendees picked the Bengals, while seven will be rooting for the Rams on Feb. 13.

Men's club President Chuck Sobieck helped organize the party, where attendees donned the colors of their hometown teams. There were Packers fans, Bills enthusiasts, Patriots aficionados, Bears devotees and of course, Buccaneers supporters.

There were grilled hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches to snack on, along with a vat of Chuck DiNatale's homemade chili. Lenny DiStefano and Chuck Sobieck dished up the sandwiches and put them out next to the dessert table, which featured cookies and beer. After getting their fill of tailgate food, the men settled in to play football trivia.