St. Mary springs into fashion

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild jumped into spring style March 12.

About 230 guild members and guests gathered at the Sarasota Yacht Club for an afternoon of fun and fashion at the guild's annual fashion show. Before sitting down to lunch, the ladies, and few men in attendance, perused the raffle items which ranged from restaurant gift cards to Harry’s Continental Kitchens and other Longboat staples to baskets full of beach essentials, tea party necessities and jewelry.

After lunch, six models, whose hair was done by Design 2000, took to the runway to show off Evelyn & Arthur’s spring collection.