Event chairwoman Kathy Neudorfer, Mary Del Pup and Teri Scaring

St. Mary springs into fashion

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Mary Jo Stauffer is all smiles as she walks the runway.

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Monsignor Gerry Finegan, Women’s Guild President Ginny Akhoury and the Rev. Eric Scanlan

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Cindy Phillips, Pam Voorhees, JoAnne Schwencke and Mary Jo Stauffer

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Deborah Davey models clothes from Evelyn & Arthur.

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Evelyn & Arthur Manager Aliki Gable and stylist Judith Horn

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Rochelle Battistone and Jane Vorel

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Sandy Montrone shows off her outfit from Evelyn & Arthur.

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Pat Kordis, Charlotte Volpenheim, Bonnie Thelen and Mo Hayward

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Clara McGonigle, Myriam Haddad and Elaine Cichon

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Gloria Long and Susan Pariseau

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Rita Lynch walks the runway at Sarasota Yacht Club.

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Paula Sharp sports trendy pattern pants during the St. Mary Women’s Guild fashion show.

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Budee Jacobs and Ann Friedman

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Pat Dupps smiles at her friends as she walks the runway.

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

Jane Cronin and Lorraine McClue

Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 |

The Women's Guild held its annual fashion show March 12 at Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild jumped into spring style March 12.

About 230 guild members and guests gathered at the Sarasota Yacht Club for an afternoon of fun and fashion at the guild's annual fashion show. Before sitting down to lunch, the ladies, and few men in attendance, perused the raffle items which ranged from restaurant gift cards to Harry’s Continental Kitchens and other Longboat staples to baskets full of beach essentials, tea party necessities and jewelry.

After lunch, six models, whose hair was done by Design 2000, took to the runway to show off Evelyn & Arthur’s spring collection.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

