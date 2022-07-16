 Skip to main content
Lotus Cars on the Circle was held July 16. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

St. Armands revved up for Lotus Cars on the Circle

An old gas tank welcomes visitors to the car show.

A shiny silver Delorean on display in St. Armands Circle.

British cars park in St. Armands Circle.

British pride on display at the car show in St. Armands Circle.

Original and refurbished cars line St. Armands Circle for a car show.

Hoods up at the Lotus Cars on the Circle event.

Debbie Wilson drives her TR6, saying "We believe that if you have them, you exercise them."

Carolyn and Bruce Skaggs with their 1980 Triumph.

Antique car on display for the Lotus Cars on the Circle event.

Lotus cars for sale at the event.

1973 Lotus Europa

Dennis Labbe enjoys catching up with other Lotus owners at these shows.

Dennis Labbe with his repainted 1973 Lotus Europa.

Lotus car on display for Lotus Cars on the Circle.

A Delorean catches attention.

Delorean owners Nick and Meghan Jaroslawsky

The Jaroslawskys in their completely rebuilt Delorean.

Mark Miller and Robin Brown make the car show rounds.

Rita Giovanucci shop for a "last hurrah" car.

Lotus and British car owners have their cars on display in St. Armands Circle.

British flags decorate most of the cars.

Austin Healey Sprite

Lotus cars on display and for sale in St. Armands Circle.

Meghan and Nick Jaroslawsky proudly display their Delorean after 10 years of restoration.

2006 Lotus Elise

The Lotus cars causing mid-summer foot traffic in St. Armands Circle Park.

Lotus race car

Newer model Lotus on display for a car show in St. Armands Circle Park.

Owners show off custom details at the car show.

Triumph TR8

Lotus and British car owners arrived in style for a car show July 16 in St. Armands Circle.
by: Lesley Dwyer

St. Armands Circle was looking sporty July 16 for Lotus Cars on the Circle, sponsored by Lynches Pub. Lotus owners and members of the Suncoast British Car Club arrived in style.

The cars, not all Lotuses, ranged from classic to custom and also iconic. On the sidewalk entering into the Circle, a shiny silver DeLorean sat center stage, doors up.

Owner Nick Jaroslawsky said it was a myth that the upturning doors make parking a Delorean impractical. Instead, the design solved a problem.

“It was specifically designed for the gull-wing doors to allow you to park right next to somebody,” he said. “Your average car door is about a foot thick, and it takes at least 18 to 20 inches for you to just squeeze in and out of the door. This only takes 11 inches.”

Jaroslawsky and his wife, Meghan, found the car 10 years ago. Twelve years before that, the car was abandoned in Queens, New York. Not only had it sunk into the ground, but also a cat was living in the back.

Nothing could deter Jaroslawsky. He’d been looking to restore a DeLorean since he was 7 years old. Meghan was up for the challenge too. The couple stripped and rebuilt it from the frame up. Everything is new from the engine to the interior. 

“Me and her just really dug into it together,” he said. “It was our first commitment at the beginning of our relationship, and now here it is, all done, so it’s kind of like our baby boy’s all grown up.”

Meghan added, “We finished it up, and then a week later, got married.” 

The couple married at Ca d’Zan and drove their labor of love to the Circle for a reception at Columbia Restaurant and an after-party at Lynches Pub. When pub owner Jason Burns asked them to drive the DeLorean from their home in Kissimmee, the couple happily obliged.

Dennis Labbe traveled from Fort Myers in his 1973 Lotus Europa. He has had the car for about 10 years and is its third owner. “The car’s been great,” he said. Although, what the manufacturer called gray, he called “turd brown.” Labbe repainted the car to match the green and yellow Lotus racing colors. 

Sarasota Harbour resident Rita Giovanucci was hoping to find a car to buy as a “last hurrah.” She said her short stature often makes seeing over the hood difficult. Although she liked the Lotus cars, she said, they were a little too small. “There’s no room for golf clubs.” 

Giovanucci will have another chance to shop Sept. 10 at Exotic Cars on the Circle.

