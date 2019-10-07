St. Armands Key Lutheran Church works with Habitat for Humanity

It takes a village to paint a house.

Maybe not a whole village. But a team of volunteers on a Saturday morning helps.

Members of the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church worked with Manatee County Habitat for Humanity to paint the interior of a new house while builders worked on raising another house the next street over. Future homeowner Robin Chacon spent the morning at her new abode, with construction acquisition manager James McCann keeping her apprised of the situation.

The church often partakes in Habitat for Humanity events, since member Roger Arnholt is president of the organization.

The house, though painted white inside, will be very green. Volunteer coordinator Barbara Slater said it is an uncommon structure of styrofoam block filled with cement. This makes it sturdy and well-insulated, keeping the energy bills down as the cool and hot air stay in when they’re supposed to, she said.

“There’s always work to be done,” Slater said.