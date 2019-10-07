 Skip to main content
Supplies for the day are laid out.

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church works with Habitat for Humanity

Supplies for the day are laid out.

James McCann and Sharon Moran discuss where to paint.

Michael Bodnyk and Jaclyn and Brent Campbell work together in one room.

Michael Bodnyk paints in a coveted spot near the fan.

Barbara Slater and Sharon Moran focus on their tasks.

Brent Campbell, Michael Bodnyk and Robin Chacon focus on different areas.

Future homeowner Robin Chacon and Pastor Kennth Blyth.

Robin Chacon through the currently open window of her future home.

Bob and Zach Stobaugh crouch to paint everywhere.

Robin Chacon and Kenneth Blyth mirror each other.

Hard hats were a requirement on the site.

Robin Chacon paints above a door while Kenneth Blyth changes his gloves.

Michael Bodnyk and Jaclyn Campbell paint every inch.

Bob Stobaugh focuses on the doorjamb.

Jaclyn Campbell and Amy Blyth take a quick break.

Brent Campbell is prepared to paint.

The Manatee County chapter of the organization is building multiple houses.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

It takes a village to paint a house. 

Maybe not a whole village. But a team of volunteers on a Saturday morning helps. 

Members of the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church worked with Manatee County Habitat for Humanity to paint the interior of a new house while builders worked on raising another house the next street over. Future homeowner Robin Chacon spent the morning at her new abode, with construction acquisition manager James McCann keeping her apprised of the situation. 

The church often partakes in Habitat for Humanity events, since member Roger Arnholt is president of the organization. 

The house, though painted white inside, will be very green. Volunteer coordinator Barbara Slater said it is an uncommon structure of styrofoam block filled with cement. This makes it sturdy and well-insulated, keeping the energy bills down as the cool and hot air stay in when they’re supposed to, she said. 

“There’s always work to be done,” Slater said. 

