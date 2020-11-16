St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosts second food drive

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosted its second-ever food drive on Nov. 14, bringing in about a dozen boxes of nonperishable food for local nonprofits.

A group of volunteers gathered to trade off time in the air-conditioned church as they collected and sorted the goods brought in by donors.

Before the pandemic, the church collected nonperishable food items via barrels within the church. Often, worshippers dropped food off when they came for service, but because fewer people are coming to church, donations have dropped off. This is the church's second food drive since August and both have been successful, social ministry chair Ann Walborn said

The sorted items, including prepackaged food and baby products, will be donated to Second Chance Last Opportunity, Meals on Wheels and the Schoolhouse Link homeless youth program, Walborn said. A few checks were also donated, and will be distributed amongst the organizations.