Amy and Ken Blyth

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosts "High Society" movie night

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 |

Diane Jensen and Bonnie Resler

Lillian Clare, Chuck Armbracht and Carrie Kleinsorge

Attendees got set up for the movie, which began promptly at 6:30.

Marcia Eckardt and Denise Watermeier

Michael Bodnyk and Justin Kaiser

Bodnyk set out popcorn and candy to get the movie theatre feeling going.

This was the church's third movie night of the summer.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church was part of high society for a night — at least, the fellowship hall was. Director of music Michael Bodnyk organized a movie night for members and showed "High Society" on Aug. 20.

Bodnyk has been organizing movie nights throughout the summer, starting with "Casablanca" in July. It started out as a way to test out their projector equipment and give members a place to get together, but it's begun to gather steam. There were a few regulars and a few newbies at the Aug. 20 showing, and more outside of the area that wished they could be there. 

"We got emails from people who said, 'Why would you show that movie while we're up north?'" Bodnyk said. 

The popular movie brought about the church's most successful movie night yet with 15 members in attendance. 

