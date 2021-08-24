St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosts "High Society" movie night

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church was part of high society for a night — at least, the fellowship hall was. Director of music Michael Bodnyk organized a movie night for members and showed "High Society" on Aug. 20.

Bodnyk has been organizing movie nights throughout the summer, starting with "Casablanca" in July. It started out as a way to test out their projector equipment and give members a place to get together, but it's begun to gather steam. There were a few regulars and a few newbies at the Aug. 20 showing, and more outside of the area that wished they could be there.

"We got emails from people who said, 'Why would you show that movie while we're up north?'" Bodnyk said.

The popular movie brought about the church's most successful movie night yet with 15 members in attendance.